(NJ.com)   If I can take your wife home tonight, you get a promotion. "No." How about your daughter? "She's.... 12"   (nj.com) divider line
41
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Demoted?  Really?

Fired, charged, prosecuted seems like a more appropriate response.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why TF isn't he fired, stripped of his certification and in prison. Soliciting a 12 year old demands it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Demotion?

And people wonder why Americans think that their police are out of control.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is THIS shiat?  The man solicited a goddamn 12-year-old and abused his fairing of authority to do so. Demoted? Jesus H.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well I see the comments I was going to make have been covered.

What a friggin joke.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Vineland Police Chief Rudolph Beu, pictured at the podium..."
But there is only a lectern.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of COURSE demoted, you guys, I mean he asked, he was polite, it's not like he demanded, come on why do you hate cops so much
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh look another bad apple getting a slap on the wrist.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He didn't solicit a 12 year old.  He solicited a 12 year old from the 12 year old's dad, so it's totes different.

When one cop arrests another, you can tell me how they aren't all bad.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I agree he should be demoted.

Demote him from police chief to SHU occupant.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Most likely they couldn't prove it wasn't a joke in extremely poor taste. This is why "locker room talk" should not be acceptable.  Any jokes that demean people, imply harm or criminal action, make it hard to go after people like this.
 
alitaki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stanislaus is not impressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Demoted. Demoted?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

\how much for the little one?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Demoted. Demoted?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's the police we're talking about here.
 
Creoena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it says a lot about police culture when:

1) Even in a social setting, going out to a bar and getting drunk with your subordinate(s) is OK
2) Hitting on your subordinate's wife and offering promotion for sex doesn't get you immediately fired
3) Offering promotion for sex with your subordinate's (or anyone's) preteen daughter doesn't immediately get you fired and/or arrested

I (rightly) wouldn't last two seconds at my job if I did #2 or #3 above, and #1 would at least raise a lot of questions, if not get me fired.
 
coachwdb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Police chief who asked to sleep with officer's wife and daughter should be demoted"

Wrong. Imprisoned.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vineland...proof Rednecks do live up north.
 
archeochick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: Also, promoted his daughter over a more qualified officer, who had requested the promotion to the juvenile division from patrol for medical reasons.


"So sorry about that promotion, but she really wanted that job and she's the chief's daughter. It doesn't matter that you're a good cop who has worked here longer and would be better suited for this job.  Also sorry that keeping you in your current job is bad for your health."

This is the demoralizing rot that makes good employees jump ship and leaves a whole workplace staffed by scumbags.

Also, what goes through a person's head when they respond to rejection with "Hey so if your wife won't fark me, how's your middle schooler feelin'?"
 
archeochick
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Honestly, though, what woman could resist this?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

archeochick: FTFA: Also, promoted his daughter over a more qualified officer, who had requested the promotion to the juvenile division from patrol for medical reasons.


"So sorry about that promotion, but she really wanted that job and she's the chief's daughter. It doesn't matter that you're a good cop who has worked here longer and would be better suited for this job.  Also sorry that keeping you in your current job is bad for your health."

This is the demoralizing rot that makes good employees jump ship and leaves a whole workplace staffed by scumbags.

Also, what goes through a person's head when they respond to rejection with "Hey so if your wife won't fark me, how's your middle schooler feelin'?"


I'm astonished by how evil people manage to establish themselves. That is utterly foul.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He definitely should be fired. He's more suited to be on Biden's security detail.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'm astonished by how evil people manage to establish themselves.


Every time you've held yourself back from taking an opportunity because of your ethics, despite low odds of being caught and a negative outcome... there's someone out there who would just go for it and enjoy the benefits.

The problem isn't that good people are stupid, it's that we don't hang the bad ones in the town square.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He needs to be rolled up in a carpet and thrown off a bridge.
 
Lee451
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How about a compromise? He can't sleep with my wife or my daughter, but I'll gladly help him sleep with the fishes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Vineland...proof Rednecks do live up north.


Among other people.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: How about a compromise? He can't sleep with my wife or my daughter, but I'll gladly help him sleep with the fishes.


Ew!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creoena: it says a lot about police culture when:

1) Even in a social setting, going out to a bar and getting drunk with your subordinate(s) is OK
2) Hitting on your subordinate's wife and offering promotion for sex doesn't get you immediately fired
3) Offering promotion for sex with your subordinate's (or anyone's) preteen daughter doesn't immediately get you fired and/or arrested

I (rightly) wouldn't last two seconds at my job if I did #2 or #3 above, and #1 would at least raise a lot of questions, if not get me fired.


You seriously have a problem with people going for drinks with their supervisors or even managers?

Your workplace sucks.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Vineland...proof Rednecks do live up north.


I see you haven't visited Pennsyltucky
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: casual disregard: I'm astonished by how evil people manage to establish themselves.

Every time you've held yourself back from taking an opportunity because of your ethics, despite low odds of being caught and a negative outcome... there's someone out there who would just go for it and enjoy the benefits.

The problem isn't that good people are stupid, it's that we don't hang the bad ones in the town square.


I can't go back on my morality. Not now, not ever. I specifically have it because of people like this.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't care who you are, propositioning my preteen kid is "you'd better arrest this guy so I can't shoot him down in the street like a dog" territory.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I agree he should be demoted.

Demote him from police chief to SHU occupant.


SHU?!

/that he felt it's even remotely ok to even ask such a thing is a very dangerous indicator
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Today in the irony department: Corrupt cop complains his punishment is retaliation for reporting police corruption
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Creoena: it says a lot about police culture when:

1) Even in a social setting, going out to a bar and getting drunk with your subordinate(s) is OK
2) Hitting on your subordinate's wife and offering promotion for sex doesn't get you immediately fired
3) Offering promotion for sex with your subordinate's (or anyone's) preteen daughter doesn't immediately get you fired and/or arrested

I (rightly) wouldn't last two seconds at my job if I did #2 or #3 above, and #1 would at least raise a lot of questions, if not get me fired.


Ahhhhhh, the good old days.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Creoena: it says a lot about police culture when:

1) Even in a social setting, going out to a bar and getting drunk with your subordinate(s) is OK
2) Hitting on your subordinate's wife and offering promotion for sex doesn't get you immediately fired
3) Offering promotion for sex with your subordinate's (or anyone's) preteen daughter doesn't immediately get you fired and/or arrested

I (rightly) wouldn't last two seconds at my job if I did #2 or #3 above, and #1 would at least raise a lot of questions, if not get me fired.

You seriously have a problem with people going for drinks with their supervisors or even managers?

Your workplace sucks.


If someone thinks that the police should be more military like, I can see where they get that idea.

But in most jobs, it seems like a good thing to socialize together.  And in our culture, getting a drink is a common way to do that.  Just have to be careful if there's teatotalers in the group that you don't exclude them from everything.

In my current job, my biggest complaint with my manager is that he doesn't bring us beer.  He brews his own and works part time at a brewery.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"If I can take your wife home tonight, you get a promotion."

"No."

"How about your daughter?"

"She's.... 12."

"I'm not hearing a 'no'...."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...Beu promoted his own daughter, who is a Vineland police officer...

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meanwhile, in the UK cops are sacked and banned from being cops for speeding in a car they seized.... it's almost as if they were held to a higher standard, as enforcers of the law.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england​-​devon-56698186
 
