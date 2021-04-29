 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   Remember that TSA takes dim view of carrying cat eyes in carry on baggage   (kmov.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A cats paw would be worse:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Botts Dots in the UK are called Cat's Eyes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


why do they hate marbles now
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Please Give...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just take your knitting with you when you fly instead

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What? It's an industrial cookie cutter...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What do they have against bicycle lights and such...?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: A cats paw would be worse:

[Fark user image image 850x917]


And a monkey's paw the worst.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Just take your knitting with you when you fly instead

[Fark user image image 602x602]


I have a sudden urge to kill some vampires.
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Even if they're in my cat?

media.giphy.comView Full Size


Oh yea.

Okay.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: Even if they're in my cat?

[media.giphy.com image 330x330]

Oh yea.

Okay.


Kitty!
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mr Whiskers, noooooo!

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


That was my toe.

Bad kitty.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


I can see how that would be bad for the radionavigation system.

Or something.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 300x300]

why do they hate marbles now


That's just Crazy!
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



DNRTFA
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stabby kitty okay.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: gopher321: A cats paw would be worse:

[Fark user image image 850x917]

And a monkey's paw the worst.


Especially if it's still attached....
 
