(KSL Salt Lake City)   Mocking another man's Range Rover can lead to serious consequences, even though Range Rovers suck   (ksl.com) divider line
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another day, another responsible legal gun owner story.

Well, legal right up until the millisecond he murdered someone.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Another day, another responsible legal gun owner story.

Well, legal right up until the millisecond he murdered someone.


But if he we're a frying pan owner, 84 people would have died.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Another day, another responsible legal gun owner story.

Well, legal right up until the millisecond he murdered someone.


Doesn't say he was a legal gun owner

Reading the timeline, there were a plethora of poor choices made that day.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And while it is and should be legal to own a firearm it is illegal in most municipalities to discharge a firearm and it damn well should be unless the shooter can demonstrate authentic threat to life or limb.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't buy the F model if you don't want other guys making fun of you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are OK, but expensive to fix.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why I drive a Miata.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Men killing each other over verbal attacks on manhood.


.... jeebus
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Men killing each other over verbal attacks on manhood.


.... jeebus


I don't remember Jesus killing anyone, but his dad sure had a temper!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dumbass A pulls a gun on dumbass B and then drives away. Dumbass B follows gun-wielding dumbass A and rams his car and ends up getting shot. Wow. Dumbass B really wanted to get shot.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Xai: Another day, another responsible legal gun owner story.

Well, legal right up until the millisecond he murdered someone.

But if he we're a frying pan owner, 84 people would have died.


If he'd been using a swimming pool he'd have killed half the state.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the victim knew that the other guy had a gun, and chose to chase after him and collide with his car? That defense lawyer is going to probably going to scream self defense. Whether or not he does and if it is successful/unsuccessful remains yet to be seen.

Not victim blaming, but chasing after someone who lets you know that he's armed? He chose.......poorly.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"If you go to the movie theater, and someone steps on your foot, let it slide. Why spend the next twenty years in jail cause someone smudged your Pumas?" -- Chris Rock
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boy some guys a really touchy about there cars. I love my Dodge Caravan, but I don't think I would get that crazy if someone insulted it.
 
Uranus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Xai: Another day, another responsible legal gun owner story.

Well, legal right up until the millisecond he murdered someone.

But if he we're a frying pan owner, 84 people would have died.


next guy will pull a banana...it will be a bloodbath
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: Xai: Another day, another responsible legal gun owner story.

Well, legal right up until the millisecond he murdered someone.

Doesn't say he was a legal gun owner

Reading the timeline, there were a plethora of poor choices made that day.


If it was an illegally possessed gun, then out there somewhere is some *responsible legal gun owner* that couldn't retain their deadly weapon.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

daffy: Boy some guys a really touchy about there cars. I love my Dodge Caravan, but I don't think I would get that crazy if someone insulted it.


So you don't really Care about your van?
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 " even though Range Rovers suck "

lolwut ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Dumbass A pulls a gun on dumbass B and then drives away. Dumbass B follows gun-wielding dumbass A and rams his car and ends up getting shot. Wow. Dumbass B really wanted to get shot.


Yeap two dumbasses.  Not to mention the dumbass 2's wife was in the car with him
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The harshest conflict I've ever heard between Jeep owners had to do with winches. And beer.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: So the victim knew that the other guy had a gun, and chose to chase after him and collide with his car? That defense lawyer is going to probably going to scream self defense. Whether or not he does and if it is successful/unsuccessful remains yet to be seen.

Not victim blaming, but chasing after someone who lets you know that he's armed? He chose.......poorly.


fark gun ppl. Make them shot. Period. Otherwise you're a slave to gun ppl. fark that noise. First time I see someone constitutional carry I'm going to take it away from them and beat him with it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Heamer: "If you go to the movie theater, and someone steps on your foot, let it slide. Why spend the next twenty years in jail cause someone smudged your Pumas?" -- Chris Rock


Oh well, why have farking shoes then? Their farkin 300$ I'll cut a month farker
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

alienated: " even though Range Rovers suck "

lolwut ?

[Fark user image image 512x249][Fark user image image 850x455]


Oh,

[Fark user image image 800x580]

[Fark user image image 300x301]


50% of those aren't Range Rovers.

/My RR has 438,000 miles and finally had to rebuild the engine.  It passes CA smog check too.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"...Patrick Brown "pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Darnell who then got angry" because Patrick Brown had pointed a gun at him in front of his family..."

"Darnell Brown then took a picture of the back of Patrick Brown's SUV with his phone before hitting it with his own vehicle..." "...Darnell Brown's fiancé was sitting in the passenger seat. "

So he got mad because somebody pointed a gun at him in front of his family, then he chased that guy down and rammed his car with his fiancé in the passenger seat?  I don't think that guy cared much about his family.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xai: Another day, another responsible legal gun owner story.

Well, legal right up until the millisecond he murdered someone.


*Eye Roll*

Well fark it...take our rights away because some people suck.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obligatory, and surprised it's taken this long:

Tall Man In Car
Youtube xWct_KYGRQo
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Speaking as a Wrangler owner.....

I am a master at self-deprecating humor:

Just
Empty
Every
Pocket

Just
Expend
Every
Paycheck
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Obligatory, and surprised it's taken this long:

[YouTube video: Tall Man In Car]


Lulz.

Average story bro:

I am 6'2", and a friend of mine is 6'3".....AND he drives Smart Car.  And yes, I mentioned that scene to him.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 7th Son of a 7th Son: So the victim knew that the other guy had a gun, and chose to chase after him and collide with his car? That defense lawyer is going to probably going to scream self defense. Whether or not he does and if it is successful/unsuccessful remains yet to be seen.

Not victim blaming, but chasing after someone who lets you know that he's armed? He chose.......poorly.

fark gun ppl. Make them shot. Period. Otherwise you're a slave to gun ppl. fark that noise. First time I see someone constitutional carry I'm going to take it away from them and beat him with it.


Um, ok.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 7th Son of a 7th Son: So the victim knew that the other guy had a gun, and chose to chase after him and collide with his car? That defense lawyer is going to probably going to scream self defense. Whether or not he does and if it is successful/unsuccessful remains yet to be seen.

Not victim blaming, but chasing after someone who lets you know that he's armed? He chose.......poorly.

fark gun ppl. Make them shot. Period. Otherwise you're a slave to gun ppl. fark that noise. First time I see someone constitutional carry I'm going to take it away from them and beat him with it.


Okay tough guy.

/I remember my first beer.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Obligatory, and surprised it's taken this long:

[YouTube video: Tall Man In Car]

Lulz.

Average story bro:

I am 6'2", and a friend of mine is 6'3".....AND he drives Smart Car.  And yes, I mentioned that scene to him.


I've driven a smart car. Surprisingly not the worst car I've driven.

/That dubious distinction goes to the 2000+ Chevrolet Cavalier.
 
