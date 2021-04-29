 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   So it has come to this: Americans who are "losing interest" in the free life saving vaccines are having to be bribed with beer, pot and discounts on ATVs. Add meth to the list and they might end the pandemic overnight   (cbc.ca)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever it takes man, whatever it takes.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Whatever it takes man, whatever it takes.


Like giving a little kid a lolly for being a big pants person.

smh
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stockton Mom Leads Growing 'Mamalitia' Group
Youtube xAwoq6onAmQ
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man. I didn't get nothing but a pain in my farking arm. FML
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xAwoq6on​AmQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was the most I have ever facepalmed on a per minute basis.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good time in Vegas with that stuff!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

here to help: Walker: Whatever it takes man, whatever it takes.

Like giving a little kid a lolly for being a big pants person.

smh


Fark user imageView Full Size
counterpoint: Free Beer.

I'll do anything to get the vaccine right now, but free beer is free beer. I won't say no to that.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got my shot today at the airport site.  Took about 30 minutes including a 15 minute wait after getting it.  Didn't even have to get out of the car.  I'm very interested in not being a vector.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The ones who aren't interested, won't be missed.

If it weren't for the variant strains they breed and community spread to anyone unable to get a vaccine for a valid reason, there'd be no problem.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Went to get my second shot yesterday at the CDC vaccine site......its not good.  The place was basically a ghost town and is now accepting walk ins.  I think Texas only has something like 25% of the population vaccinated so good luck to people who think they dont need to take it seriously anymore. UA is still flying packed flights in from India on a daily basis......whatever the hell variant India has, it will be inevitable that it pops up here because US flight ops just refuse to restrict flights for need of that sweet sweet cash.
 
