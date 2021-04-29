 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Video voyeurism is illegal, can lead to jail time. So why did county jailers set up visitation cameras with clear view of inmate showers?   (wfla.com) divider line
William Rogers, the inmate who filed a handwritten complaint was warned but not punished for allegedly violating the dress code policy.

Rogers alleges his privacy rights were violated when he was exposed and he claims several requests for an investigation have been ignored by the sheriff's office.

"We looked into his claims," [Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amanda] Hunter said. "We didn't ignore it."

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Gym Jordan Only Fans channel.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video visitation costs inmates 50 cents a minute through a system run by Homewav.

F*ck this goddamn country.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Video visitation costs inmates 50 cents a minute through a system run by Homewav.

F*ck this goddamn country.


Right?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because slavery is still alive and well?

Most of the prisons should be abolished or at least heavily reformed. This is farking disgusting. And we call ourselves civilised. Give me a break.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"have you ever been in the shower with another dude and soap bubbles run down the crack of his ass?"
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Video visitation costs inmates 50 cents a minute through a system run by Homewav.

F*ck this goddamn country.


Agreed.  Being in prison should NOT mean giving up your human rights.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Because slavery is still alive and well?

Most of the prisons should be abolished or at least heavily reformed. This is farking disgusting. And we call ourselves civilised. Give me a break.


Try living in Louisiana.  The WORLD'S highest prison incarceration rate per capita...and every year the idiots here vote to make more and more things illegal.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Video visitation costs inmates 50 cents a minute through a system run by Homewav.

F*ck this goddamn country.


Yep.  Jails are setup to drain as much money out of the inmates (or rather their families) as physically possible.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doing crimes when you're poor : you get life in prison or lengthy prison sentences.

Doing crimes when you're rich and you wear a suit : you dont go to prison, you pay a fine.

Desperate poor people rob a bank maybe steal a couple of thousands, nobody gets hurt, the bank just prints more money/has insurance... get caught : 20+ years in prison.

Rich people play monopoly with food prices and housing market ruining literally hundreds of millions of people when their bets fail : all legal and nobody goes to jail.

Yeah its slavery with extra steps.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: The Gym Jordan Only Fans channel.



VIP Member since 2016:

waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a butter and onlyfan joke in here
 
redsquid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fark Pasco county. It's a shiathole. It's Florida's Florida.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Neondistraction: Benevolent Misanthrope: Video visitation costs inmates 50 cents a minute through a system run by Homewav.

F*ck this goddamn country.

Yep.  Jails are setup to drain as much money out of the inmates (or rather their families) as physically possible.


Which is why for-profit prisons need to END.  Now.
 
