(BBC)   Dozens killed in stampede at Jewish festival. Oy vey   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
38
38 Comments     (+0 »)
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile hezbollah are touching themselves at the news.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Salmon Mousse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the Jews did this.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really sad news to hear.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you eat?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flattening the curve.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy vey
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks they don't believe in an afterlife or Karma.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they died doing what they loved.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sucks they don't believe in an afterlife or Karma.


Jews don't believe in an afterlife?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually those are hajj-stampede casualty figures. How wondrous to see the world's religions coming together like this.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a mask in sight.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would have hoped that Covid would have reduced crowd size, but orthodox community hasn't been concerned about covid
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: At least they died doing what they loved.


It's sardonic enough: username checks out.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Ragin' Asian: Sucks they don't believe in an afterlife or Karma.

Jews don't believe in an afterlife?


Nope. The messiah has to come before heaven. The cool thing is there's no hell in judaism.
 
Birnone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they had all been standing one rhinoceros length apart, no one would have been trampled. Social distancing saves lives.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone dropped a quarter in the middle of the pack, and all hell broke loose!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
what a mishegas
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who needs guns when you have feet? That body count puts it more than every mass shooting in the US except one.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A Hebrouhaha?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: You would have hoped that Covid would have reduced crowd size, but orthodox community hasn't been concerned about covid


No, they haven't. But in Israel's defense, their track record with covid is much better than America's: https://www.bbc.com/news/w​orld-middle-​east-56868383

However, I still think holding mass gatherings of maskless people right now is like dousing your own crotch with gasoline and seeing how high you can jump over a series of tiki torches. What're you, stupid? Why take the risk?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Daedalus27: You would have hoped that Covid would have reduced crowd size, but orthodox community hasn't been concerned about covid

No, they haven't. But in Israel's defense, their track record with covid is much better than America's: https://www.bbc.com/news/wo​rld-middle-east-56868383

However, I still think holding mass gatherings of maskless people right now is like dousing your own crotch with gasoline and seeing how high you can jump over a series of tiki torches. What're you, stupid? Why take the risk?


Monotheists believe in a magic cloud dude. Logic is only as good as the initial assumptions.  Magic cloud dude can protect you? Risky behavior is no longer dangerous.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Daedalus27: You would have hoped that Covid would have reduced crowd size, but orthodox community hasn't been concerned about covid

No, they haven't. But in Israel's defense, their track record with covid is much better than America's: https://www.bbc.com/news/wo​rld-middle-east-56868383

However, I still think holding mass gatherings of maskless people right now is like dousing your own crotch with gasoline and seeing how high you can jump over a series of tiki torches. What're you, stupid? Why take the risk?


Because religion. (At least their heads were covered.)
 
zamboni
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: A Hebrouhaha?


That there is funny. I don't care who you are.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: I bet the Jews did this.


Really happy to be an atheist right now, knowing I won't go to hell for laughing at this.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Who needs guns when you have feet? That body count puts it more than every mass shooting in the US except one.


What the fark kind of comment is this? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. You're like this in every thread.

/fark off
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jewish Stampede is what I call my Beastie Boys all jug band.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lets see, globally, what have people NOT rioted to? Even if this was not classified as a riot it certainly has the earmarks of one.
 
darch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Wanderlusting: Who needs guns when you have feet? That body count puts it more than every mass shooting in the US except one.

What the fark kind of comment is this? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. You're like this in every thread.

/fark off


Ban religious festivals. It's the only way.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Wanderlusting: Who needs guns when you have feet? That body count puts it more than every mass shooting in the US except one.

What the fark kind of comment is this? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. You're like this in every thread.

/fark off

Ban religious festivals. It's the only way.


Uh huh, tell me, do all your clothes have SS lightning bolts incorporated somewhere on them, or just the formal wear?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As the French would say: c'est Lag B'Omer? Oui?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Usually those are hajj-stampede casualty figures. How wondrous to see the world's religions coming together like this.


I usually connect 'American Exceptionalism' to things like our free speech tradition, which is indeed exceptional, but we are also really farking good at controlling crowds. I mean, Americans are as disrespectful of authority as Israelis or Saudis or whatever, but this stampede shiat hasn't happened here for decades because we know how to control crowds. So maybe don't listen to us when it comes to like politics or even science, Americans know what the fark is up when it comes to crowd control.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Wanderlusting: Who needs guns when you have feet? That body count puts it more than every mass shooting in the US except one.

What the fark kind of comment is this? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. You're like this in every thread.

/fark off

Ban religious festivals. It's the only way.


Religious festivals : festivals for the mentally ill.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The rescuers need more flashing lights.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dafatone: Ragin' Asian: Sucks they don't believe in an afterlife or Karma.

Jews don't believe in an afterlife?

Nope. The messiah has to come before heaven. The cool thing is there's no hell in judaism.


Hell is bad pastrami.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where's your god now?

If god controls everything, he clearly wanted these people to die and get injured. Maybe religious festivals are a sin against god? Or was it because they were plague rats during a pandemic? Or after all the jews suffered in history, maybe god hates jews? Maybe if your god is trying to kill you 24/7 you should rethink your  religion uh
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Gulper Eel: Usually those are hajj-stampede casualty figures. How wondrous to see the world's religions coming together like this.

I usually connect 'American Exceptionalism' to things like our free speech tradition, which is indeed exceptional, but we are also really farking good at controlling crowds. I mean, Americans are as disrespectful of authority as Israelis or Saudis or whatever, but this stampede shiat hasn't happened here for decades because we know how to control crowds. So maybe don't listen to us when it comes to like politics or even science, Americans know what the fark is up when it comes to crowd control.


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


There was this one time...
 
