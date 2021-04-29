 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PopCulture)   10 to 20 years and Counting   (popculture.com) divider line
72
    More: News, Law enforcement agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jim Bob Duggar, Counting star Josh Duggar, Duggar family, Marriage, Anna Duggar, news report today state  
•       •       •

2964 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 9:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully they keep him forever. Dude is a creep and I'm 90% sure this is about CP.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those poor kids. Including his sisters. I hope he rots.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Aside from appearing on 19 Kids and Counting, he working on political campaigns until 2015, when it was reported that Duggar molested five underage girls in 2002 and 2003 when he was a teenager. Four of the five girls were Duggar's siblings. Jim Bob told police Duggar attended a church program and counseling. "

Clearly the laws of man have no jurisdiction here.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So wait. He molested his sisters and then they started another show with the family?

Holy fark, arrest everyone involved.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Christian being a good Christian and he shamefully gets arrested for it. Bad on the Justice department. Shame on you guys. HEATHENS!!!.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.


Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not medicated at ALL in that photo.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.


They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of litterers
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What gross, incredibly incest-y thing did he do?

/Just guessing
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.

They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.


Can confirm. I'm related to people who raised their daughters like this, and I'm currently watching one of them have a slow public meltdown on social media because she's in her mid-twenties and not married.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Aside from appearing on 19 Kids and Counting, he working on political campaigns until 2015, when it was reported that Duggar molested five underage girls in 2002 and 2003 when he was a teenager. Four of the five girls were Duggar's siblings. Jim Bob told police Duggar attended a church program and counseling. "

Clearly the laws of man have no jurisdiction here.


Well yeah, where do you think he picked up the kiddy diddling habit?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: So wait. He molested his sisters and then they started another show with the family?

Holy fark, arrest everyone involved.


Under 19 and Counting?
 
baorao
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The two are also parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella,

Throw the book at him.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.

They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.


Not to mention that for this specific family (extended family), pumping out kids and publishing their antics is their source of income.  "We found two kids to be a reasonable number and appropriate for our finances and lifestyle" does not keep getting you TLC specials or your wackadoodle social media following.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is nothing. Probably just a minor infraction.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I do not get to use this one often anymore..........


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.

They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.


Quiver full and FLDS are different than other fundie belief systems regarding childbirth. Others believe that you should trust God to give you the right number of children. Quiver full believes that you should actively try to have as many children as possible, kind of a reverse rhythm method. In other words, they are telling God what to do which seems a bit presumptuous.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For every asshole saying I'm not truly an adult or not truly human for not having kids, I point them in the directions of Catholics, traditional Quebecois families, and the Duggars.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It just gives me a Satanic glow in my black heart to see Xtian, Republican slime get whats coming to them.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Soggy Bottom Boys ft. Tim Blake Nelson - In The Jailhouse Now (Official Video)
Youtube mZI54Y8qf70
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: Republican slime


The Department of Redundancy Department is on the line for you.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Hopefully they keep him forever. Dude is a creep and I'm 90% sure this is about CP.


CP = Child Protection?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

catmandu: BadReligion: Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.

They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.

Quiver full and FLDS are different than other fundie belief systems regarding childbirth. Others believe that you should trust God to give you the right number of children. Quiver full believes that you should actively try to have as many children as possible, kind of a reverse rhythm method. In other words, they are telling God what to do which seems a bit presumptuous.


"And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and go for the high score. Seriously, you guys are the first ones playing this game.  Get your initials at the top of the list now."
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
quoteslyfe.comView Full Size

I've always thought this to be one of Twain's wiser quips. People who feel the need to publicize their "Family Values" and set themselves up as moral exemplars should not be trusted, on the grounds that genuinely moral people tend to be humble enough not to need fame. Contrarily, those people with the most twisted skeletons in their closet are the ones with the most to gain from a manufactured reputation for piety.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: For every asshole saying I'm not truly an adult or not truly human for not having kids, I point them in the directions of Catholics, traditional Quebecois families, and the Duggars.


I honestly have never met anyone brave enough to tell me that.

Either that, or they take one look at me, and think "Thank God he's not reproducing"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look, if he's following Jesus,

pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: I do not get to use this one often anymore..........


[Fark user image image 400x500]


When that pic was taken, he was molesting his younger sisters

Sleep tight
 
jake_lex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

catmandu: BadReligion: Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.

They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.

Quiver full and FLDS are different than other fundie belief systems regarding childbirth. Others believe that you should trust God to give you the right number of children. Quiver full believes that you should actively try to have as many children as possible, kind of a reverse rhythm method. In other words, they are telling God what to do which seems a bit presumptuous.


And it can lead to disaster.  Andrea Yates had suffered postpartum psychosis after having some of her kids, but she and her husband Rusty were in Quiverfull and so they had to keep churning out babies Because Jesus.

And Andrea Yates ended up drowning her five children in the bathtub.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: BadReligion: Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.

They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.

Not to mention that for this specific family (extended family), pumping out kids and publishing their antics is their source of income.  "We found two kids to be a reasonable number and appropriate for our finances and lifestyle" does not keep getting you TLC specials or your wackadoodle social media following.


I remember when TLC was the learning channel. I'd come home from school, untie the onion from my belt, and kick back to watch documentaries about the dangers of chasing waterfalls on it.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's probably raping his own children as well.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
is that hillbilly still touching kids?
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Hopefully they keep him forever. Dude is a creep and I'm 90% sure this is about CP.


I'd have to disagree.  The feds have never been shy about publicizing when they arrest someone for that. Given that "Duggar also faces a civil lawsuit for real estate fraud", I'm inclined to believe it's far more likely related to that.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trik: Butterflew: Hopefully they keep him forever. Dude is a creep and I'm 90% sure this is about CP.

CP = Child Protection?


Corporal Punishment.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

toraque: bluejeansonfire: For every asshole saying I'm not truly an adult or not truly human for not having kids, I point them in the directions of Catholics, traditional Quebecois families, and the Duggars.

I honestly have never met anyone brave enough to tell me that.

Either that, or they take one look at me, and think "Thank God he's not reproducing"


My own urologist asked if I'd regret it before I had the snip. A lot of people ask when my girlfriend and I are going to have kids, and when I say we won't, they blink, furrow their brows, pause, and ask "but they ARE coming someday, right?"

Kids are just a matter of course for a lot of people. They can't fathom not having them, and someone deciding to not have them is something that doesn't compute.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Federal charges, no bail, and fbi is claiming that they're not involved. Interesting.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CP or molestation are the likely charges, but you never know, there might be a dark horse fraud or embezzlement investigation in the works.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, how many kids does this guy have, 19, 7, 6, 25, or 26?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: CP or molestation are the likely charges, but you never know, there might be a dark horse fraud or embezzlement investigation in the works.


There was a raid on a business he worked at in 2019, and he's been sued for shady real estate dealings.  So it could be a wire fraud kind of deal.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TLC exists to promote sex cults.  Burn them all.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: Butterflew: Hopefully they keep him forever. Dude is a creep and I'm 90% sure this is about CP.

I'd have to disagree.  The feds have never been shy about publicizing when they arrest someone for that. Given that "Duggar also faces a civil lawsuit for real estate fraud", I'm inclined to believe it's far more likely related to that.


This was the feds arresting on behalf of Homeland Security, so we'll have to see.  I think they're keeping the charges quiet so other people *cough*jimbob*cough* can't destroy evidence before it can be collected.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake_lex: catmandu: BadReligion: Bootleg: growinthings: Human garbage who belongs in jail....he foolish wife should toss him out.  Why she decided to have 7 children, I think 5 are after she found out what he did to his sisters and two baby sitters.

Maybe she loves him. Maybe she's been lead to believe she has no value beyond a ambulatory womb and being claimed by someone already she has no value to others. I haven't looked to far into their particular religion, but it seems that a prettier version of that is likely to be in doctrine.

They raise women to be baby making machines, rather than people. She is indoctrinated heavily.

Quiver full and FLDS are different than other fundie belief systems regarding childbirth. Others believe that you should trust God to give you the right number of children. Quiver full believes that you should actively try to have as many children as possible, kind of a reverse rhythm method. In other words, they are telling God what to do which seems a bit presumptuous.

And it can lead to disaster.  Andrea Yates had suffered postpartum psychosis after having some of her kids, but she and her husband Rusty were in Quiverfull and so they had to keep churning out babies Because Jesus.

And Andrea Yates ended up drowning her five children in the bathtub.


Exactly. And if hubby decides he wants out of the religion and the family mom is left with a ton of kids and few skills or resources.
 
shroom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In response, the Duggar family denied any member of their family was the target of the investigation. The family was "shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies," the statement said at the time. "This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it's also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind."

Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm pretty sure an arrest and a mugshot are good indicators that you're the target of an investigation.  God damn these people are delusional.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake_lex: State_College_Arsonist: CP or molestation are the likely charges, but you never know, there might be a dark horse fraud or embezzlement investigation in the works.

There was a raid on a business he worked at in 2019, and he's been sued for shady real estate dealings.  So it could be a wire fraud kind of deal.


the no bail part makes me wonder if this is sex-crimes related.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
IRS? Maybe tax fraud. Maybe real estate as wxboy above hypothesizes.
 
shroom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also this is the one who molested his sisters, right?  There's so many it's hard to keep track.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: What gross, incredibly incest-y thing did he do?

/Just guessing


All of them
 
birdbro69
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Smells like cheese pizza to me
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: IRS? Maybe tax fraud. Maybe real estate as wxboy above hypothesizes.


probably kiddie porn,i'm sure he gets high on his own supply and sends plenty of it to his republican religious friends.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.