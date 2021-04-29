 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The truck-eating bridge has a parking garage cousin   (youtube.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the ever loving fark do these people think they were doing?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Painful, but fun to watch.

The dirt washing off the box area of the truck i the best part
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  






That dirt that first comes out of the sprinkler is 20 year old bacteria filled skunk water. It stinks about like hell would.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One morning at work, a valve on a fire water main broke and that same color of water started leaking out and streamed down a stairwell. I used to help dig out the family septic drain field when I was a kid. This shiatwater somehow was worse. They closed the building and sent 1500 people home.
For two days.
I swear I smelled that when I saw the pipe burst on the video.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no problem so bad that you can't make it worse.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they hit a sewer line at first.

Morans.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's a different one.

Uhaul Drives into a garage
Youtube CtPw1tIy-ow
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wouldn't blame the parking garage on this shiat show.  I mean hey, if at first you can't get the truck under the pipe, just keep ramming into things!
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As we all dog-pile on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jfarkinB
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, free truck wash!

Well, actually, really expensive truck wash.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's handling the truck like it has a clutch and  manual gears, with that sudden back and forthing, and all uhauls are automatics.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  




Maybe this one had a slushbox with 200K miles with the original fluid and filter.

/Or they spec'ed it with a Chrysler transmission, somehow.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It farking Austin Powered itself between the beams of the parking garage when it tried to reverse.  Beautiful.  The stench alone is going to total that truck.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Here's a different one.




That seems like the garage people fault too, the headache bar was on the exit lane, not the entrance.
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  




Dunno, they'd save themselves a lot of trouble if they made the entrance the same height as the lowest hanging obstacle in the garage. That said, what these guys did after hitting the pipe was inexcusable.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 24 minutes ago  








Oh god, it doesn't even take that long. If someone skips our sprinkler/fire pump tests for even a week, that stuff smells like the bowels of satan opening up after a platter of rancid oysters.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  








Yup. Even if you clean out your traps very regularly, the first bit of water that comes out is gonna be naaaaasty. There will be years of sediment, corrosion, and who knows what horrifying microscopic demons that will get flushed out first. Ideally there's very little water sitting in there - but there's always some. Yuck.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I LOL'd, would click again.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  










One of the worst jobs you could get was working near the sprinkler fitters during a rehab.  They'd be demoing a section of pipe and have a garbage can catching the water that was left.  It smells like rotting flesh and rust.  Kind of like farting in a swimming pool, but a million times more potent.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now I know where People of Wal-Mart come from.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why you buy the insurance
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I haven't had an actual laugh that hard in a long time.

THANKS FARK!
 
