 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   National Park Service issues call for volunteer hunters to reduce Bison overpopulation around the Grand Canyon. No word on whether volunteers will be limited to 500 pounds of meat per wagon or not   (nydailynews.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Blog, lethal removal program, human presence, host of qualifications, extensive NPS explanation of the program, Extinction, Bison, American Bison  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 11:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everyone who grew up playing Oregon Trail: I have trained my whole life for this.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like a perfect place for a buffalo jump.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, I thought bison were nearly driven extinct by humans.

What is this shiat?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They have a similar problem on Catalina:
https://www.npr.org/2013/08/13/211440​3​02/of-bison-birth-control-and-an-islan​d-off-southern-calif

Neighboring Santa Cruz island has a similar problem with boar:
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna770829​3

Sell the tags at exorbitant prices, make them hunt with a guide/park ranger, pour the money back into the parks.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: They have a similar problem on Catalina:
https://www.npr.org/2013/08/13/2114403​02/of-bison-birth-control-and-an-islan​d-off-southern-calif

Neighboring Santa Cruz island has a similar problem with boar:
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna7708293

Sell the tags at exorbitant prices, make them hunt with a guide/park ranger, pour the money back into the parks.


How the hell did they even get there??
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whidbey: ShavedOrangutan: They have a similar problem on Catalina:
https://www.npr.org/2013/08/13/2114403​02/of-bison-birth-control-and-an-islan​d-off-southern-calif

Neighboring Santa Cruz island has a similar problem with boar:
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna7708293

Sell the tags at exorbitant prices, make them hunt with a guide/park ranger, pour the money back into the parks.

How the hell did they even get there??


They swam.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bless the Beasts and the Children by Glendon Swarthout is a good book
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whidbey: ShavedOrangutan: They have a similar problem on Catalina:
https://www.npr.org/2013/08/13/2114403​02/of-bison-birth-control-and-an-islan​d-off-southern-calif

Neighboring Santa Cruz island has a similar problem with boar:
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna7708293

Sell the tags at exorbitant prices, make them hunt with a guide/park ranger, pour the money back into the parks.

How the hell did they even get there??


The bison were taken there for a film shoot, I think the boar were a failed attempt at farming.

/CSB, a kid I went to elementary and middle school with was gored by one of the bison on Catalina.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Maybe tone it down this time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.pinimg.com image 800x661]
Maybe tone it down this time.


That
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The announcement by the Park Service employee though was a bit confusing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You've shot 50 buffalo and 1 squirrel while hunting.

However, you can only carry thd squirrel back to the wagon
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The day that these hunters see their first bison will be the greatest day of their lives. But for the bison, it will be a Tuesday.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't we have this exact thing on here like 2 days ago?
 
gadian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That always pissed me off.  There are seven people on this goddamned wagon, each of you can at least carry 100 pounds.  Get out there!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That hunt is a pretty huge undertaking when you consider getting in there, finding and killing your buff, skinning and cutting it up (not exactly like field-dressing a deer) and getting everything out.

Kill it three miles from where you can drive to and you'll be lucky to get it out before the meat starts spoiling.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skinink: The day that these hunters see their first bison will be the greatest day of their lives. But for the bison, it will be a Tuesday.


Goddammit.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Didn't we have this exact thing on here like 2 days ago?


This is Fark. It is par for the course.
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was an expert at shooting rocks and bushes.

myabandonware.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a big animal to field dress.  I think I'd need a skid steer.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Didn't we have this exact thing on here like 2 days ago?


They breed quickly.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.