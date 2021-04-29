 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   Maybe these statues were a bad idea   (necn.com) divider line
19
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like the ones that write the history were the same people that won. Just imagine if it were the Indians that won and what that statue would like in that case. An entire history would be portrayed in a whole different angle.  You do know that 14 million or so Indians were killed but it is the white people invaders that were the victims in this crime against humanity by our (USA) arrogance? It is kinda late now, for you and I to worry about it but it would not hurt to quit being assholes about it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I've explained to people who live in that town it is a disgusting thing.

One person was willing to listen.

Hey
Great Greek diner there, if you do visit
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But Tim Scott said this isn't a racist country.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i grew up in massachusetts and i've never heard of her.  When you grow up there you spend a lot of time learning about massachusetts history,her name is new to me.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first learned of her from Badass of the Week.NSFW language.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this was just like when Anakin turned to the Dark Side™ and slaughtered the Sand People?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you expect her to do, stand there with a hatchet and and handful of scalps and not get statues made of her?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Massachusetts this week, the Haverhill City Council voted to keep the city's memorial in place but remove Duston's hatchet ."

They could give her an iPad and she could be flaming someone on Twitter.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's this part:

"such as the fact that many of the victims weren't even Indigenous warriors, but children."

Look, a woman going out and avenging the murder of her baby by killing the man or men who did it, EVEN IF she was white and they were Natives, is at a minimum totally understandable and not racist.

A woman going out and avenging the murder of her baby by killing a bunch of other babies is totally depraved.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: i grew up in massachusetts and i've never heard of her.  When you grow up there you spend a lot of time learning about massachusetts history,her name is new to me.


She even had a statue and no one heard of her.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Fano: JudgeSmails: i grew up in massachusetts and i've never heard of her.  When you grow up there you spend a lot of time learning about massachusetts history,her name is new to me.

She even had a statue and no one heard of her.


But I've been told statues are an important means of keeping history alive.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Fano: JudgeSmails: i grew up in massachusetts and i've never heard of her.  When you grow up there you spend a lot of time learning about massachusetts history,her name is new to me.

She even had a statue and no one heard of her.

But I've been told statues are an important means of keeping history alive.


I am perplexed, and nonplussed.
 
crinz83
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
look, keep the statue up, but make several statues of protestors surrounding it. win-win
 
Dryad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

crinz83: look, keep the statue up, but make several statues of protestors surrounding it. win-win


Since the whole narrative about people kidnapping women and keeping them hostage being 'bad' has apparently changed there, just erect a statue of another local, say Stewart Weldon, next to it so you give equal time to both sides of the argument
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's this part:

"such as the fact that many of the victims weren't even Indigenous warriors, but children."

Look, a woman going out and avenging the murder of her baby by killing the man or men who did it, EVEN IF she was white and they were Natives, is at a minimum totally understandable and not racist.

A woman going out and avenging the murder of her baby by killing a bunch of other babies is totally depraved.


Not to Americans. But, no one pays attention to this FACT.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x182]


Oh fark, that sure  does have a ton of racism. Wow. It's like the American version of two wolves howling.
 
