 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   U.S. Navy unveils humanitarian breakthrough: Unmanned ship-killing missiles   (thedrive.com) divider line
16
    More: PSA, United States Marine Corps, Ballistic missile, Cruise missile, United States Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Rocket, test of this system  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 10:57 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hav-have we been using manned missiles?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?


The next 50 posters, myself included, are all shaking our tiny fists.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?


Not as much as we used to.

economicon.mxView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anti ship missle on a truck, just drive out to the ship and fire!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?


You didn't believe the propaganda about electronic brains guiding them, did you?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Truck-mounted?  That's very optimistic of them.

The wet soldiers are planning to operate in coastal areas with roads and good infrastructure.

/or do you remote control this around a carrier's deck?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?


No worries, they're not manned after they strike.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?

The next 50 posters, myself included, are all shaking our tiny fists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Truck-mounted?  That's very optimistic of them.

The wet soldiers are planning to operate in coastal areas with roads and good infrastructure.

/or do you remote control this around a carrier's deck?


That's what the unmanned unmanned ship killing missile launcher truck truck launcher is for.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?

Not as much as we used to.

[economicon.mx image 470x286]


In fairness to Hollis Wood, that wasn't a missile. It was just a bomb.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?


No missile nuts hanging off the back. Surprising they found that the missile nuts were affecting accuracy.
 
vinn01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A ground based missile is nothing new.  The BGM-109G "Ground Launched Cruise Missile" is about the same thing.  From wiki "BGM-109G personnel were trained in July 1981"

/point it at a ship and it becomes a ship-killing missile
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?


No, but the Japanese did for a while. . .
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?

No, but the Japanese did for a while. . .


"With my mission now at hand, my dear old town, my dear old people, I now abandon everything and leave to protect this country. To preserve our eternal and just cause, I now go forth. My body will collapse like a falling cherry blossom but my soul will live and protect this land forever. Farewell. I am a glorious wild cherry blossom. I shall return to my mother's place and bloom."
- Mayumi Ichikawa
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Boojum2k: Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?

No, but the Japanese did for a while. . .

"With my mission now at hand, my dear old town, my dear old people, I now abandon everything and leave to protect this country. To preserve our eternal and just cause, I now go forth. My body will collapse like a falling cherry blossom but my soul will live and protect this land forever. Farewell. I am a glorious wild cherry blossom. I shall return to my mother's place and bloom."
- Mayumi Ichikawa


Came here to mention the Ohka, pleased to see it has been beautifully, brutally covered.

/for those who aren't WW2 dorks
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Boojum2k: Wobambo: Hav-have we been using manned missiles?

No, but the Japanese did for a while. . .

"With my mission now at hand, my dear old town, my dear old people, I now abandon everything and leave to protect this country. To preserve our eternal and just cause, I now go forth. My body will collapse like a falling cherry blossom but my soul will live and protect this land forever. Farewell. I am a glorious wild cherry blossom. I shall return to my mother's place and bloom."
- Mayumi Ichikawa


In prose: "I am a disposable targeting device. Life is boring, then briefly exciting, then over. I am a disposable targeting device. . ." Etc etc
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.