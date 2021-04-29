 Skip to content
(Guardian)   World's longest NOPE opens in Portugal   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Scary, Suspension bridge, Bridge, Cable-stayed bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, Arouca Geopark, Simple suspension bridge, Brooklyn Bridge  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_B​r​idge_of_San_Luis_Rey
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not ever. No way. No how. If you try to get me on it you will witness a legendary display of panicked berserk violence
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I strongly advise you to come even if like me you have vertigo," he said. "I have to say I haven't felt it at all."

its not vertigo, its acrophobia.

The skin on my chest is still crawling just from imagining being in the middle.  I don't need to go there to find out I can't cross.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Chow chi! La tsu sun ta!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
THAT looks AWESOME!!!

Seriously. I'd do it in a heartbeat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Portugal looks like a fun place.

Taking Lisbon's Tram 28 At Night - Like A Roller Coaster - Pure Excitement!
Youtube L09q5AO7jSk
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would love to try to do that. I don't know if I could but I'd love to try.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Me too.

markie_farkie: Portugal looks like a fun place.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/L09q5AO7​jSk]


It is, and the food is amazing. Now I have an even better reason to go this fall.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute....  That isn't a spider!  Headline is misleading.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people from the nearby town of Arouca were on Thursday allowed to walk over the megastructure's see-through metal grids.

That town must have a really dark secret to be paying karma that way. They sacrificing kids or something?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: I would love to try to do that. I don't know if I could but I'd love to try.


This. Even if I didn't make it onto the bridge, which would be a very distinct possibility, at least I would get to see it. It's neato.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit afraid of heights and think it'd be easier to go skydiving than something like this. After all, that's just one step.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same here.  I've been on a glass bridge, no problem at all.  I couldn't get my wife to set foot on the glass, though.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have made it out of transparent materials.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks super fun.  I would totally hit it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

While everyone was safe, this was an "Oh, shiat!" moment.

Willis Tower Skydeck cracks.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I did the Capilano Bridge in Vancouver BC a fwe years ago....this farking thing moves laterally and is about 250 yards above the river. I don't know that I've ever had a panic attack but....this was about as close as ever. I got about 40% across, NOPED it, then told myself I had to do it. I did but, godamn. it sways and there were assholes jumping on it as I'm white knuckling it to safety.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I would totally be the jackwagon jumping up and down in the middle. The bruises and missing teeth would be worth it
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cool engineering feat.

I understand reluctance for stuff like skydiving and bungee jumping, but suspension bridges are easy.

Put on your Indiana Jones hat and grow a pair.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
nada específico,,,
Vídeo de apresentação da 516 Arouca
Youtube ZaLMkuHsNJ8
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Just remember, the same culture that built that, made this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks pretty cool, I'd walk that in a heartbeat.  Honestly, there's nothing to really worry about, it seems rather sturdy.

Now, if you're looking for daredevil craziness, try watching this guy:

Fred Dibnah How to climb a chimney overhang at 50+
Youtube 3R3-YwDZrzg
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been on the Kokonoe Yume suspension bridge in Kyushu, Japan, which is 390m long.
From a distance, it doesn't look to be moving, but once you're on it, you can feel it swaying...and then you look at the gorge far, far below your feet...
Kokonoe Yume
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fred Dibnah! Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.
 
slantsix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I did the Capilano Bridge in Vancouver BC a fwe years ago....this farking thing moves laterally and is about 250 yards above the river. I don't know that I've ever had a panic attack but....this was about as close as ever. I got about 40% across, NOPED it, then told myself I had to do it. I did but, godamn. it sways and there were assholes jumping on it as I'm white knuckling it to safety.


I've walked that bridge a half dozen times. I remember seeing it for the first time and thinking it was really underwhelming. And it was. I have no idea why anybody would be scared on a bridge like that. It's 10,000% safe and only takes a few minutes to cross.

Roller coasters, on the other hand. You couldn't pay me a million dollars to go on many of them. No way, no how.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I watch videos like that, and all I can think is that I was born in the wrong country.  Crazy ancient sprawling towns, townhouses older than statehood here, people busy after the sun sets, shops probably open until midnight, that sounds awesome.  Instead, I rent a 1000 square foot house from the 1970s, in a pseudo-suburban part of town, where everything dies down by 6:00 PM.  Just block after block of cheap shiatty overpriced houses, all built in the same style (but with enough variation to just annoy).
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fred Dibnah! Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.


There's a video out there in which he jokes about being criticized for having a few pints before a job.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Like the Great Nope of Zhangjiajie
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
