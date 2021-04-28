 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Now that everyone is quite familiar with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol and its associated cannabinoids, it's time to flood your internet with stories of Delta-8, the new evil and menacing psychoactive compound that will steal your children's souls   (wcax.com) divider line
    Cannabis, Cannabinoid  
posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 5:47 PM



E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Managed a Bay Area dispensary recently. It's not much of a thing up here yet, but reps from SoCal would be talking it up as if we should have already dumped all our topshelf flower and placed an order
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dude, have you ever tried DMT?" -- Bro Brogan
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go on...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's dead now, but I'm pretty sure Becky would still be alive, if she had taken 2 of the Delta-9 dope instead of 1 of the killer Delta-8 reefers.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is O'Hearn the "Delta Don"?  What's that flower he has on?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where can i get this delta 8?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krokodil or bust here
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In theory, it's easy to do. I knew the kids would figure it out sooner or later.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Delta 9 is lethal.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 says that campaign was started by a tobacco lobbyist...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local head shop gave me a free prerolled joint of this stuff the other day when I bought a pipe. I haven't tried it yet.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried Delta 8 one time. Now I'm addicted and crave hot sweaty black men, jazz music, and crack cocaine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
wait its in vape shops?  I am in GA and I will run to the nearest vape shop now to get some. I've been dry since er, what month is this?

I was at the point of scraping my old bowls and that's just nasty tasting.
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Delta Dawn is upon us...Delta Dawn what's that flower you have on... for some reason that song is not stuck in my head,great.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a teen in the 80s this really sets off my 'I'm gonna need to try this' meter. Nearly everything drug related the old shrivs screeched about in the 80s turned out to be nice. Crack and heroin excluded of course.
 
Mister Buttons
Just ask about "Delta-8" at the counter, they'll know what you mean.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local CBD shop in TX has Delta 8 gummies. The 25 mg ones kicked me rather solidly.
 
HempHead
There is the internet now.  No need to leave your house.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, sure, they're nice and all, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None a' this matters.

One hit of marijuana smoke will make you incurably insane - FOREVER.
 
Mega Steve
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a weaker (~50%) version of the real stuff. It's like that shiat your dad used to smoke when he went to Berkeley.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dpcotta: It's just a weaker (~50%) version of the real stuff. It's like that shiat your dad used to smoke when he went to Berkeley.


Out of curiosity, does this show up on a standard $20 piss test?

/I'm not gonna be drug tested anytime soon.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
Gonz
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've been vaping Delta-8 before bed. Mild buzz, but it really helps me sleep.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Delta you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I forgets.  What's the one om (real) Durban Poison that makes you energetic and relieves hunger?
 
amb
jso2897
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Delta 8, at specific percentage, is included in the FDA/DEA approved Schedule 3 Marinol/Dronabinol (primary "intoxicant" in Cannabis - Synthetic).  See, if one holds a Federally approved script for the oral synthetic, and then one tops off their physician ordered med with a bit of the phyto (plant) "THC", the Feds/State can pay to have the expensive quantitative chromatography/spectroscopy testing done to "prove" the patient is "cheating". However, this is rarely done (expensive, not cheap employment p*ss test of the qualitative sort).

Have been taking Dronabinol (residual neuralgia post-thoracotomy) for over five years, now.  Fewer side effects than Neurontin, that's a fact.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
Keys of D8 are dropping in price. Was 7000 a kilo, now I am getting quotes of between 900 and 3000. Prices do not seem to reflect quality either - it seems to be based more on how panicked producers are that they will be unable to unload it all before the hammer comes down.
-
So, from an end user perspective, if you like the stuff and want some in your personal stash, keep a lookout. You may find some really, really good deals to lay in a multi year personal supply in the last days before it becomes illegal to handle. Then just don't tell anyone you have it.
You can negotiate a lot right now, especially if the testing comes out hot - over 0.3% D9THC. A lot of the new producers that jumped in to D8 production make a quick buck haven't got their SOP's down to eliminate D9 entirely yet, which means it has to be diluted before retail sale which limits its commercial application.
-
I am only rolling the dice one more time as one kilo fills 1000 standard #510 vape cartridges, that sell at $30 a pop. So, I am happy to take the chance on getting one more run of 100k carts produced before jumping off this particular merry-go-round. I figure that even if only half move before the ban hammer I am still buying a vacation home with the proceeds. YMMV as for level of acceptable risk.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't try to smoke Delta Burke. She'll rip your lungs out with her hair Jim
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
metamax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reactor & Reaction Preparations
Addition of CBD Isolate into the reactor, melting down the isolate into a liquified state, adding equal parts of Heptane into the reactor. 10-20Kg Scaled Method via 100L Reactor.

Reactor Preparation. Turn ON the reactor's jacketed circulating heater to 80c.
Turn ON the reactor's reflux condenser circulating chiller to -10c (or as cold as your circulator will go).
CBD Isolate Addition. Weigh 10,000g's/10Kg's of CBD Isolate in glass beakers or stainless-steel pot.
Can melt down the CBD Isolate pre-addition on mag stir hot plates or in a vacuum chamber if desired. Then add liquified CBD into reactor. Follow continued steps.
Add the CBD Isolate into the glass jacketed reactor.
Heat the CBD isolate until in a semi-liquified state.
Once the CBD isolate begins to melt and liquify, turn ON the reactor's stirrer to 100rpm's.
If the stirrer is not moving or is struggling to move, turn OFF the stirrer and allow the CBD isolate to heat longer until in a more liquified state. Once in a more liquified state, attempt to stir the solution again.
Solvent Addition. Add equal parts (1:1)(CBD:Heptane) of room temperature/clean nHeptane by volume of CBD input. Ex. 10Kg's of CBD input = (10,000mL's/10L's/2.64 gallons) of heptane added into the reactor containing the liquified CBD.
Allow the CBD and nHeptane to fully homogenize with the stirrer set at 100-125rpm's.
Lower the temperature of the reactor's circulating heater to 50c!
Allow the CBD/Heptane solution and the circulating heater to fully stabilize at 50c before continuing to the next step (important!).

Reaction
Outlining the procedures needed to successfully convert CBD into Δ8 Crude via p-Toluenesulfonic acid reagent (PTSA/TsOH).

Reagent Prep. Weigh the p-Toluenesulfonic acid reagent at a 1% ratio by volume of the input CBD Isolate. Ex. 1% PTSA reagent for 10,000g's/10Kg's of CBD isolate = 100 grams of PTSA reagent needed.
Be sure to wear all PPE during the weighing and addition of the reagent.
Reagent Addition. Once the CBD:Heptane solution temperature within the reactor has fully stabilized to 50c and is fully homogenized, slowly add the PTSA into the reactor.
The addition of PTSA will cause an exothermic reaction and will increase the temperature of the solution by 20-30c.
Reaction. Once the temperature increase has stabilized, increase the reactor's jacketed circulating heater to 90-102c (This temperature will vary depending on ambient temp, amount of reagent:solution, stirrer rpm's, etc. The boiling point of heptane is 98.4c).
Increase the temperature until a minor reflux has occurred on the reactor's condensing unit. Look for minor sweating on the condenser and on the sides of the reactor. A vigorous reflux is NOT needed nor intended for this method.
Once a steady and slow reflux is achieved, allow the solution to reflux, and convert for a duration of 4 hours, undisturbed.
After the 4-hour conversion period is concluded, turn OFF the reactor's circulating heater and allow the solution to cool to room temperature (25c).

Liquid-Liquid-Extraction (LLE)(Washes)
Utilizing LLE methods within the reactor via distilled water, sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3), and salt (NaCl). Removing undesirables and neutralizing the pH of the Δ8 Crude. Solutions will be homogenized in containers then added to the reactor containing the Δ8 Crude:Heptane solution. This process will occur at room temperature, with the heat circulator ON and set temp equal to room temperature (25c) to eliminate any major temperature swings during LLE.

Wash #1, Distilled Water Wash. (x2) Add equal parts (1:1) of distilled water by the total volume of the solution within the reactor. 10L's of CBD + 10L's of Heptane = 20L's of total solution. Add 20L's/5.28 gallons (per wash) of distilled water into the reactor containing the Δ8 crude:Heptane solution.
Turn ON the stirrer to 100rpm's for 5 minutes.
Turn OFF the stirrer and allow the solution to separate for 30 minutes.
After the 30-minute separation time, discard the aqueous/water layer at the bottom of the reactor.
Wash #2, Sodium BiCarbonate Wash (NaHCO3). (x2). Add 50g's of Sodium BiCarbonate to each gallon of Distilled water needed for the wash. Thoroughly shake/homogenize each gallon before adding into the reactor. 50g's per gallon of distilled water. 50g's x 5.28 gallons = 264g's of total NaHCO3 added to distilled water. Add equal parts (1:1) of NaHCO3/Distilled water solution into the reactor.
Turn ON the stirrer to 100rpm's for 5 minutes.
Turn OFF the stirrer and allow the solution to separate for 15 minutes.
After the 15-minute separation time, discard the aqueous/water/NaHCO3 layer at the bottom of the reactor.
Wash #3, Salt/NaCl Wash (NaCl) (x2). Add 50g's of salt to each gallon of the distilled water needed for the wash. Thoroughly shake/homogenize each gallon before adding into the reactor. Same ratio and weighing procedures as step 3.2. (NaHCO3 Wash).
Turn ON the stirrer to 100rpm's for 5 minutes.
Turn OFF the stirrer and allow the solution to separate for 15 minutes.
After the 15-minute separation time, discard the aqueous/water/NaCl layer at the bottom of the reactor.
Wash #4, Distilled Water Wash. (x2-4) Add equal parts (1:1) of distilled water by volume of the entire CBD:Heptane solution, into the reactor. Same volume as the previous washes.
Turn ON the stirrer to 100rpm's for 5 minutes.
Turn OFF the stirrer and allow the solution to separate for 30 minutes.
After the 30-minute separation time, discard the aqueous/water layer at the bottom of the reactor.
Collect a small amount of the washed Δ8 Crude:Heptane solution from the reactor into a small 100mL beaker.
Test the pH of the solution with basic pH test strips. Target pH is 6.5 pH.
If the solution is far off from the targeted pH, repeat steps 3.4 - 3.4.3.1. one or two more times to help neutralize the pH.
Wash Tips. Purchase all the distilled water from the same supplier to try and ensure that the distilled water is relatively the same pH. Test the pH of the distilled water before the addition of Sodium BiCarbonate or Salt. Since both NaHCO3 and NaCl will increase the pH of the solution, if the Δ8 Crude:Heptane solution remains a highly basic solution (10-13 pH), you can do 50 grams of NaHCO3 per gallon and 25 grams of NaCl per gallon, and 3-5 clean distilled water washes to assist in neutralizing the solution. The more neutral the final solution is... the clearer of a final product you will achieve upon distillation.
Δ8 Crude:Heptane Collection. Remove and collect all of the Δ8 Crude:Heptane solution from the reactor into food-grade 5 gallon containers for further processing.
If the solution is not going to be directly processed for solvent recovery and distillation, place the air-tight containers in a chemical storage cabinet at room temperature.

Further Refinement Needs.
The Δ8 Crude:Heptane solution needs further processing in order to create a high potency Δ8 Distillate. Solution needs to be stripped of any residual moisture and solvents via rotary evaporator, and distillation of the crude oil via Short Path or Thin Film Distillation to create a final product. See Roto and Distillation SOP's for these processing procedures.
 
flynn80
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only thing psychoactive about cannabis is the active psycho's that keep it illegal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could be United-8, or American-8.
 
ingo
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not even once
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dk47
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weedheads still trying to get us to believe Sativa vs. Indica really matters.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why go with a weaker synthetic when you can just buy the stronger stuff using your drivers license?
Fark user image
 
redsquid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm very interested in this. I've used weed to deal with pretty bad anxiety since my teens. I have recently developed cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome. If I smoke weed more than a few times a week I get nauseous and it actually makes me more anxious. I hope that d8 doesn't have the same effect. Anyone have any experience?
 
redsquid
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are you sure it's "children's souls"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.