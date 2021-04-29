 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Deputies ignore neck tattoo that clearly states suspect is a flight risk   (cnn.com) divider line
    Jsaan Carlos Strover, murder suspect  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe they thought he was just a fan of the Bruins goalie
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He probly shoulda grown a Covid beard
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't see the tat because of the knees in the way?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he he risked one kind of flight for another.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, well. Truth in advertising.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That was the worst Megadeth album.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Personally, I think all neck tattoos are evidence of a flight risk.
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jsaan?

Srsly?
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They had no Clue that he was a Risk
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Personally, I think all neck tattoos are evidence of a flight risk.


Seems like more of a hepatitis risk.
 
k00k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just another instance of the police coming down on a black citizen.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
6'3" 140#? He's slender, man.

(I ain't going in them woods after him, no sir.)
 
