(Yahoo)   Our long national nightmare is slowly coming to a close. In Heinz sight, it could have been avoided   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
58
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a ketchup shortage?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, production is about to ketchup?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: There was a ketchup shortage?


It was the packaging for takeout/delivery restaurants only, and even there I didn't notice it.

That segment of ketchup would have skyrocketed after the pandemic.  All the bottles on tables and squirt jugs next to the self serve drinks replaced with the tiny packets.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: There was a ketchup shortage?


This has gotta be a marketing gimmick
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


Quit complaining and eat your hot dog.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


You can have my ketchup when you pry it from my steaming hot wiener.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzz
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketchup works just as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketchup is by far the worst condiment there is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


Beeotch! Have you ever tried making your own Fry Sauce??
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketchup shortage caught up.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a restaurant guy, we've been buying cases of the restaurant-sized cans and portioning them out to 2oz cups.

It's a pain in the ass, but there has been no shortages.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i never noticed
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There was a shortage, but thankfully someone tapped the '57' on the neck of the bottle and now it's flowing again.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There was no shortage, it was just a distribution problem. If they had simply gone around and collected all of the old packets from the drawers of kitchens and break rooms around the country they would have had a virtually endless supply
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


That's why I use fancy ketchup.
 
Gonz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


Ketchup, prepared horseradish, a dash of Worcestershire, a squeeze of lime.

I promise that you'll never have a better cocktail sauce. And you're going to want more horseradish than you think.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cock sauce is best sauce.
 
Likwit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


You seem like the kind of person who thinks drinking black coffee or driving a manual is really cool. Or the kind of person who eats hot wings in a group and says "yeah, these aren't even spicy." Or the kind of person who orders a whiskey neat and gets kind of upset when the bartender doesn't react. Or the kind of person who drinks a bunch and pretends to be really sober. Or the kind of person whose name is like Dave or Todd. Ooooh, I bet your name is Jeff. Shut the fark up, Jeff.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


That's why I use fancy ketchup.

If I Had $1,000,000
Youtube aynCgnbbgbM


"That's right, all the fanciest - Dijon ketchups"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I did my part and stopped using ketchup, and instead used BBQ sauce
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


We can have a civil discussion about my ketchup consumption but don't you dare make a move towards my alphabet soup.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This never went away, therefore as far as I'm concerned there never was any shortage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


Nope, I use it on meat pies and shepherd pie. I used to mix it with mayo for burgers but don't need to anymore now that mayochup exists. (I do not like mayochup with fries)

I sometime use ketchup on fries even if I prefer mayo or vinegar and salt. I'll even use ketchup on hot dogs from time to time even though I vastly prefer mustard and raw onions. Just like I do not eat my favorite food everyday, I do not use my favorite condiments all the time.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yay, single use non-recyclable bullshiat.
 
Ragingbear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ketchup shortage. Brought to you by the same elites that made up the fake coin shortage. Neither one exist.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went to Five Guys today and they asked if I wanted ketchup and they gave me a whole fistful of packets.

That said, the various drive-thru places I've been to these past few months have only given me ketchup packets if I asked for them, and it's pretty easy to forget to ask for something that they gave you by default until pretty recently.

/I assume that latter one is more the restaurants being tightasses than anything having to do with a packet shortage.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragingbear: Ketchup shortage. Brought to you by the same elites that made up the fake coin shortage. Neither one exist.


They want you to buy THEIR ketchup is what it is.

I think Kroger makes the non-HFCS big bottle I took 6 months to go through.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great news!

Now I don't have to eat my steaks dry anymore.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.

[Fark user image 850x850]


To be fair, the original ketchup was fish sauce.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: single use non-recyclable bullshiat.


This is my Plastic Ono Band tribute project.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not funny.
Pulp Fiction Ketchup
Youtube 5D_QKY0_Bxk
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: whidbey: single use non-recyclable bullshiat.

This is my Plastic Ono Band tribute project.


You gotta GIMME SOME TRUTH!
 
cookiemom2Ddogz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


If ketchup is so reviled, then why does it come standard on every fast food burger this side of the planet?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


As opposed to people who say this, who have single-digit IQs.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cookiemom2Ddogz: E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.

If ketchup is so reviled, then why does it come standard on every fast food burger this side of the planet?


Oh ho-ho AU CONTRAIRE MON FRÈRE NOT ON HIS!

!!!


!!!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A ketchup shortage? I mustard not heard of it. I wouldn't relish such a thing, but it mayo versely affect others.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't use ketchup but I am prepared should I have to entertain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now- Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.


Aww, c'mon. How do feel about concentrated tomato sauce? That stuff is versatile and doubles as toothpaste
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who knew? Just add ketchup to your troll to get a few bites.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
meatinstitute.orgView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkertopc: E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.

Nope, I use it on meat pies and shepherd pie. I used to mix it with mayo for burgers but don't need to anymore now that mayochup exists. (I do not like mayochup with fries)

I sometime use ketchup on fries even if I prefer mayo or vinegar and salt. I'll even use ketchup on hot dogs from time to time even though I vastly prefer mustard and raw onions. Just like I do not eat my favorite food everyday, I do not use my favorite condiments all the time.


Meat pies and shepherds pie call for HP sauce.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

berylman: E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now- Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.

Aww, c'mon. How do feel about concentrated tomato sauce? That stuff is versatile and doubles as toothpaste
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 127x395]


Does it come in A1?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A ketchup shortage? I mustard not heard of it. I wouldn't relish such a thing, but it mayo versely affect others.


Lettuce prepare for whatever shortages we may face. I'm personally prepared from my head tomatoes. I know it might sound like something from the Onion, but we have to keep our buns ready for whatever pickle we may find ourselves in tomorrow, or we may end up toasted. Thus sesame.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just don't replace it with glue.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.

As opposed to people who say this, who have single-digit IQs.



Only somebody with that username could safely throw around this kinda burn.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I don't use ketchup but I am prepared should I have to entertain.[Fark user image 425x318]


Ah, yes. I see you too are a man of refinement.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: E.S.Q.: Let's just get this out of the way right now-

Ketchup is for people with single digit ages, period.

Quit complaining and eat your hot dog.


People featured in Heinz's promotional video liked the condiment they tasted, until they were told the "new" sauce was actually their nemesis in disguise.
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
