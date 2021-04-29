 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Zombie cat wants chicken instead of brains on Caturday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Toby makes changing the sheets a two hour project.  He's a tunneler.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Stanley has smoosh face.
But make no mistake, he is excited for Caturday.

Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have NO tolerance for idiots who ask for advice and then refuse to do what you tell them! UGH!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Ellie from 2 days ago after I brought her out from under the bed, gave her meds, did the wipes on her and loved on her.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After last night's exchange.

She is (so far today) in a place under the bed where I can reach her (crosses fingers)  I've loved on her a bit.

Eating - check
litterboxng - check
water - check

!!!!!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
Those are some beautiful bright eyes.
Really lovely picture.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
♥♥
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Not searching for that.. Rule 34 and all, you know.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

for DLC's photo stash


for DLC's photo stash
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
tigerose
'' 1 day ago
Hello everyone! I haz gud mews. My tumor was benign..officially, it's an oncocytoma, which makes up less than 1% of parotid tumors. He got it all out, with nice clean margins. It was larger than the CT showed. 2cm. I'm better every day, and thinking about going back next Wednesday. That will put me 16 days out from surgery. I could take another week, and I have a letter for that if I need it. I'm just kinda getting to the spot where I want to get back to my library. I hate people in my work space!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
SpaceMonkey-66
'' 1 day ago
Glad Caturday is here, i dont have any pics of the boogers yet.  Been a rough week.  My dad passed away suddenly on Tuesday.  He has been hospitalized since Friday with pneumonia but that had clearer up by Sunday and his vitals were good.  I think he just said "fark this shiat" as he started shutting down, became completely unresponsive.   He was on a ventilator in Monday. But his DNR said no life saving measures, to let him go.  So, Tuesday morning, we had it removed.  He passed on about 4 hours later.  Tough old bird, he had fought Parkinson's for 21 years.  Was 82 years old.

As specified in his will we had him cremated.  Me and my brother are taking him up to Tyler, where he grew up, and scattering him at Lake Palestine.   RIP Dad, see ya on the other side 😢😇✝🕉

As specified in his will we had him cremated.  Me and my brother are taking him up to Tyler, where he grew up, and scattering him at Lake Palestine.   RIP Dad, see ya on the other side 😢😇✝🕉
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1) EXHALE! on the gud news.
2) yeah, people don't respect your space or way of doing things.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Walmart recently started delivery in my smallish town so I decided to take the plunge and made an order. Granted this isn't something I'm going to do on a regular basis, but it's nice to have another deliver option besides Domino's.

Ordered yesterday and was able to book delivery for today between 2-3 PM. Order was actually delivered a half-hour earlier than expected and I was very pleased. You can track your driver too.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I am so very sorry for your loss. You honored his wishes, and that took a great deal of courage. I'm sure he is proud of his kids. ((Hug))
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yay! That is pawsome!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hugs to you and yours.
What a wonderful gift you are giving him.
He'll be waiting to thank you all.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That's great news!  I'm glad that you're feeling better, too.  :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm sorry for your loss. but thank you for honoring his wishes in death and after.
Fly free, Sir - without the earthly ills.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm so very sorry about your Dad.  ((HUGS))
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

{hugs} I'm so very sorry for your loss 💔
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm so sorry for your loss!
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

So excellent!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh so very sorry....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That is wonderful news!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.com
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yay!  That is the greatest news! (((((((HUGS)))))))
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh sweetie, I am so very sorry! (((((((HUGS)))))))
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm so sorry for your loss.
Sounds like he lived a good life-  and his kids are honoring his wishes.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hey!  That's what I said too!

😁
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I am sorry for your loss, your dad would be happy you did his wishes.
 
Doctor Fegg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Condolences to you and yours.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well today Isaac was supposed to move into his new home but darnit they need an inspection or something and if he was there he would have to be in his carrier for a while. And the little prince ain't having that so I am stuck with him til Tuesday 😁
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

He loves running and jumping on his scratching pad and sliding across the floor.
 
