 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Having solved all real problems, Canada is now in the grips of a crippling professional bridge cheating scandal   (youtube.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 9:46 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, Canada.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Omar Sharif were alive he'd be rolling over in his grave.
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: If Omar Sharif were alive he'd be rolling over in his grave.


He would be asking for aces by bidding 4NT.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, yeah. Let us know how it goes, because I'm not here to watch an ad - I was here to actually hear about the details of the 2015 scandal.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
By way of Fargo? Was he funny looking?
Fargo - Bridge Tournament - Prisencolinensinainciusol (Adriano Celentano)
Youtube _dXDQ1LqukY
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.