(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Cruises could start up again this summer. With the caveat of a D20 roll on whether you'll encounter an unvaccinated passenger
    Cruise ship, CDC representative, Cruise line, Holland America Line, cruise lines Thursday, CDC leadership, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, past month  
211 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 6:20 PM



Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as you must assume every gun is loaded, assume every passenger on a cruise has neglected vaccination.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Just as you must assume every gun is loaded, assume every passenger on a cruise has neglected vaccination.


Sure with what they are doing, but, why "95%"... if it isn't "100%", then, why not "90%" or "75%"?  As you said, if it isn't 100%, then, you have to go by your assumption.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chicago is going to have a music festival. The rule? Either prove a negative test in the last day or prove you are vaccinated.

Get your farking shots and live again.

\ Bartender! Another Pfizer!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems to me there should be a world law saying you cant get on a plane or a ship if you arent vaccinated.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On June 6th I'll be two weeks past my second shot, after which I'm going to immediately resume not going on cruises.
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cruises? Fark that! My Covid-19 vaccination will not protect me from a horrendous case of the shiats.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Two of the things I have sworn off for the rest of forever is cruise ships and buffets.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And if I fail the CON check, what's my saving throw?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
R.I.P  Cruise
 
gimlet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds good. Anything that encourages more people to get vaccinated is a good thing.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [lifeandstylemag.com image 850x627]

R.I.P  Cruise


Who's gonna hire my Ferry now if Tom isn't going to Cruise?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cruise ships were disease-ridden floating petri dishes BEFORE the pandemic.

I mean if you WANT to have your lungs turn to slurry while sitting on the throne with a bad case of Brechdurchfall, I suppose you can take a ride on a Nice Boat. I'll pass.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cruises are just... look, if you're booking a cruise and you aren't a kid in college going on spring break, maybe rethink it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 194x260]


You read my mind...

