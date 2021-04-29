 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Organizers of a small 9/11 rally in NYC end up being technically correct   (pix11.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloodclot frontman John Joseph, who performed on Saturday, defended the concert in several Facebook posts and noted that the event raised money for the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation.
"And let me say this - to all those talking s-. For the last year in NYC there were protests - tens and thousands of people in the streets - some rioting and looting engaging in bias attacks - on 4/20 weed day - thousands filled Washington Square Park - sharing blunts and weed pipes. Nobody said s-," he wrote in one post. "This was our PROTEST - OUR RALLY.  People who didn't want to come - stayed away. Good - nobody missed their a-."


aw, poor baby.  john jacob jingleheimer schmidt here is the truly oppressed one here
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Of course he was a MAGAt. Should have known.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"And let me say this - to all those talking s-. For the last year in NYC there were protests - tens and thousands of people in the streets - some rioting and looting engaging in bias attacks - on 4/20 weed day - thousands filled Washington Square Park - sharing blunts and weed pipes. Nobody said s-," he wrote in one post. "This was our PROTEST - OUR RALLY.  People who didn't want to come - stayed away. Good - nobody missed their a-."

Yeah, and those events weren't permitted.  And many of them ended with the NYPD beating the ever loving shiat out of people.  If they want to hold an event like the George Floyd protests, they're free to get the ever loving shiat beaten out of them by the NYPD too.  The NYPD hands out beatings like Peta hands out street pamphlets.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aw man, I was going to go to that but I forgot.

/I said I never would... :-(
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obviously those dumbass red-staters who are anti-science and anti-vaxxers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the legend of the rent was way hardcore.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Obviously!

/s
 
nijika
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

There are stupid people everywhere.  There's a difference though between having stupid selfish people in a population and...

grooming that as a cultural touchstone.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Even the Bluest of Blue states have plenty of folks with a Red State mentality. Like these idiots.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blue states have plenty of champions of ignorance.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like NYC ain't waiting till July 1 like DeBlasio wants to do.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Good grief, somebody get him a new diaper and wipe his butt and sprinkle some talc on it.

It's been a long time since I heard a male biatch that whiny.

/also thanks for letting me know to NEVER listen to your music
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Times like this I'm glad I'm on Twitter to say something to them. Because fark them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because everyone has 9/11 memorials in April.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do these assholes not know the significance of Tompkins Square Park in NYC?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Because everyone has 9/11 memorials in April.


it's like christmas in july, it's so much fun you want to do it twice a year
 
