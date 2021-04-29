 Skip to content
(Slate)   Are the people of Finland happy? Bwoah, it's alright   (slate.com)
24
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Sorjonen (Bordertown) a cop says something like "It's Finland. People commit suicide here because it's cloudy."

Excellent series BTW.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tom seems like he was ...uh... happy
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's reasonable expectations."

Oh, don't be stupid. My prince in shining armor lottery ticket win is coming any day now!

That Nigerian prince told me so.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why finland is the happiest country in the world
Youtube 8yHPvMA1BNE
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jakubmarian.comView Full Size

Most metal bands per capita.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty much the same MO for Seattle. They take all the money they save from not having to buy swimwear, sunblock, sunglasses, ice chests, lawn chairs, patio furniture, charcoal, shorts, etc and they spend it on antidepressants. So it all balances out really.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They look pretty happy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Finland IS a happy country. They got rid of Pelosi, they got rid of shifty Schiff.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But they're such a happy people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [jakubmarian.com image 850x850]
Most metal bands per capita.


What's going on in Greece?
 
writingdude
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All the Finns I've known have been excellent people. They have given me reason to hope to visit there someday.
 
eyebones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ambient laughter is actually something you can measure without a BS poll. Siri or Alexa could probably give you an accurate report, today. The answer is probably Jamaica, where all the other 'happiness' criteria are awful, but nobody cares.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imma let you Finnish, but Finnish women
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Finland IS a happy country. They got rid of Pelosi, they got rid of shifty Schiff.


Try not to write stupid crap. Try.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Nordic countries don't have much material misery, but people are people everywhere. They have problems here too.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alternatively, places with winters (preferably of the harsh variety) are generally happier.

It's either all the sex during those cold day's or the ability to reeeeally savor spring and summer.

Don't ask me which.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Finland (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube baHsoEAAMZU
 
Likwit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Finland is a conspiracy. It doesn't exist. Google it. It was created for the Japanese by the Russians so they could skirt international fishing quotas 🤯

They aren't even trying to hide it. Fin Land. Fin. Finland? farking really? And people who think they've been there could have been in Denmark or Norway. They're all the same anyway. Study it out sheeple.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Alternatively, places with winters (preferably of the harsh variety) are generally happier.

It's either all the sex during those cold day's or the ability to reeeeally savor spring and summer.

Don't ask me which.


Winter is nice sometimes, but it's almost May and still snowing here so right now Winter can go fark itself to death.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Imma let you Finnish, but Finnish women
[Fark user image image 299x447]
[Fark user image image 426x640]


Finnished too soon. Thanks!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: farkingismybusiness: [jakubmarian.com image 850x850]
Most metal bands per capita.

What's going on in Greece?


Rotting Christ - Live @ European Metal festival Alliance 2020
Youtube yDtRf6WcXSg

Hellenic Black Metal Legions.
 
gar1013
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kimi's BWOAH's & MWOAH's
Youtube 835O98ei3-Y
 
