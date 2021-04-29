 Skip to content
(WSVN Miami)   Police officer, "You don't understand...he stole a CHICKEN"   (wsvn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Racist Nazis in Miami get really enraged when the uppity ones eat stolen chicken. Can you imagine the slaughter that will ensue, when blacks are caught eating a lobster or a fillet mignon?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These tough guy cops never find themselves in a sudden cage match with no back up do they?

That's a damn shame.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This incident happened weeks ago and for the administration to just relieve him of duty yesterday I think is a knee-jerk reaction and an overreaction to one video posted on social media."

An "overreaction" is shoving a guy, who is standing still with his hands up, into a metal table, throwing him to the ground, getting on top of him, and, while he is pretty much immobile, start repeatedly punching him in the head over and over as hard as possible.

I understand that officers have to deal with really crappy situations and even crappier people and they have to take a lot of shiat.  But if they can't handle that, they need to go into something else.

I would gladly pay more taxes for comprehensive background checks on officers to determine if they lie, were ever bullies when they were younger, have anger issues, etc.  All of which disqualify them for law enforcement.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video inside Miami Publix captures officer repeatedly punching homeless man accused of stealing chicken

Just like Jesus would do.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think what the cop would have done if the guy was choking the chicken.

/okay, I'll leave now
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alright Javert, I'll give you what you want, me."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Video inside Miami Publix"

All you had to say was Publix. I automatically knew both the officer and the perp were on meth.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This incident happened weeks ago and for the administration to just relieve him of duty yesterday I think is a knee-jerk reaction and an overreaction to one video posted on social media."Oh really. What about you guys get handcuffed then Mike Tyson come and punch you in the face a couple of times for being bastards and then we'll call it an incident.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just another crime by a Chicken Lover.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"(expletive) I am homeless."

But he has not lost his love for loudly stating the obvious.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/sigh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because beating a poor hungry person half to death for taking food is just what Jesus would have done.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The actions of the cop are freaking shameful...

But you know what could have stopped it? Any of those witnesses saying "Hey, don't sweat it, I'll pay for the chicken!" then buy the man some freaking food and leave him with some goddam dignity.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No officer, I rented this chicken. Here's the receipt."
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

X-Geek: "No officer, I rented this chicken. Here's the receipt."


You've no idea how often that actually works, tho.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See, that's the point where you pull out your wallet and tell the manager, "I got this."  Seriously, if someone's actually stealing food, rather than useless shiat, it's a good bet that they need it a hell of a lot more than you or anybody around you does.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Racist Nazis in Miami get really enraged when the uppity ones eat stolen chicken. Can you imagine the slaughter that will ensue, when blacks are caught eating a lobster or a fillet mignon?


I wonder if you know the cop is probably Hispanic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kendelrio: The actions of the cop are freaking shameful...

But you know what could have stopped it? Any of those witnesses saying "Hey, don't sweat it, I'll pay for the chicken!" then buy the man some freaking food and leave him with some goddam dignity.


I doubt it. You'd just get hit with interfering with arrest or some shiat.

Fascists gotta fasct.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kendelrio: The actions of the cop are freaking shameful...

But you know what could have stopped it? Any of those witnesses saying "Hey, don't sweat it, I'll pay for the chicken!" then buy the man some freaking food and leave him with some goddam dignity.


Or the homeless guy not walking away when the cop tried to talk to him first. So many of these incidents end so horribly because of a lack of simple compliance at the start. Nothing good ever comes from arguing or fighting with the cops. The government gave the police a stick and permission to hit you so when they want to talk to you go along with it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vsavatar: See, that's the point where you pull out your wallet and tell the manager, "I got this."  Seriously, if someone's actually stealing food, rather than useless shiat, it's a good bet that they need it a hell of a lot more than you or anybody around you does.


Do not get involved directly with Florida homeless. Most of them in South Florida to enjoy that lifestyle because the weather allows it and they just don't give a fark. Just stick with the homeless outreach groups. There are just some real crazy farking Florida homeless people (crazy in mostly they don't give a fark). Way crazier than anything I saw in Baltimore or DC and I don't want my face eaten.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"He is doing something wrong, I guess immoral, but the aggression and the force that was used, things could've went differently."

No. Surviving is never farking "immoral." We are one of the richest societies on the planet, and we're still beating homeless beggars bloody should they try to steal enough food to stay alive. That's farking immoral.
 
Maxor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kendelrio: The actions of the cop are freaking shameful...

But you know what could have stopped it? Any of those witnesses saying "Hey, don't sweat it, I'll pay for the chicken!" then buy the man some freaking food and leave him with some goddam dignity.


I have offered to buy homeless people food numerous times am usually rebuffed. I am also not made of money and am often choosing to eat somewhat boring and inexpensive foods to help keep my budget and life above water.  It kinda pisses me off when people ask me for money for food and when I give it to them they blow $20 on a single meal when that gets me four or five meals, or when lately I picked up a former coworker who has fallen on tough times and stopped at McDonalds and said get what you want off the dollar menu up to $5 total.  Was told "I don't eat off the dollar menu man."  I bit my tongue but really wanted to reply "and that's why you're living at a shelter dude"

I don't think that the dude deserved the beating he received from the officer, he wasn't actively resisting arrest, I don't think the dude is ok to steal chicken either.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kendelrio: The actions of the cop are freaking shameful...

But you know what could have stopped it? Any of those witnesses saying "Hey, don't sweat it, I'll pay for the chicken!" then buy the man some freaking food and leave him with some goddam dignity.


I'm not in the habit of suggesting collectivized punishment to domestic terrorists who are already on the public's farking payroll, but you do you.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice...anchors
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "He is doing something wrong, I guess immoral, but the aggression and the force that was used, things could've went differently."

No. Surviving is never farking "immoral." We are one of the richest societies on the planet, and we're still beating homeless beggars bloody should they try to steal enough food to stay alive. That's farking immoral.


The media and education system have been conditioning us for decades to worship the rich and hate the poor.

It is the platform of the republican party.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RTOGUY:

If you just comply, you don't get hurt is

A: Serial killer shiat, not police work

B: Demonstrably false with several high profile incidents including murders caught on film.

C: not even a very good goal from a priori concepts
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 673x349]

Nice...anchors


"This just in: We are about to take off our panties and spank each others little bottoms until theyre nice and red."
 
xcheopis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Lambskincoat: Racist Nazis in Miami get really enraged when the uppity ones eat stolen chicken. Can you imagine the slaughter that will ensue, when blacks are caught eating a lobster or a fillet mignon?

I wonder if you know the cop is probably Hispanic.


I wonder if you know that Hispanic people can be racists
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 673x349]

Nice...anchors

"This just in: We are about to take off our panties and spank each others little bottoms until theyre nice and red."


Go on..............
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's odd. I've had conversations with supermarket checkers where they say they let people get away with shoplifting all the time, even kids stealing beer and wine. It's not worth the employees' time and trouble to go after them and no rent-a-cops to escalate the situation. Either way, the cost is borne by the customer.
 
ztrom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: vsavatar: See, that's the point where you pull out your wallet and tell the manager, "I got this."  Seriously, if someone's actually stealing food, rather than useless shiat, it's a good bet that they need it a hell of a lot more than you or anybody around you does.

Do not get involved directly with Florida homeless. Most of them in South Florida to enjoy that lifestyle because the weather allows it and they just don't give a fark. Just stick with the homeless outreach groups. There are just some real crazy farking Florida homeless people (crazy in mostly they don't give a fark). Way crazier than anything I saw in Baltimore or DC and I don't want my face eaten.


Yeah, for the most part they're here for the climate.  And some of them are nasty farks.  I've had a pair try to work together to distract me while backing out of a parking lot so I can hit one of the others.  I called them out on it quick and just turned off my car until they left.

At the same token I have a soft spot for the homeless and will do what I can when able.  I have done some one on one stuff like dropping off food for some who wait at the bus by my local Publix.  Usually though I donate to Broward and Miami Outreach instead, though I make sure I donate actual goods instead of money.

/I know, I know, I can always write them a check, but
//Homeless are people too, they deserve charmin once in a while instead of scott
///Also makes sure I'm not paying directly into some farker's wallet
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 498x492]


If that were a black chicken that cop'd have his gun drawn.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Illinois one of our 8th grade class trips was to Springfield and then New Salem. So we get on the bus to leave and one girl had stuffed one of the chickens from the New Salem farm in her bag.  We nearly took it home but someone ratted her out

/csb
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OK, to recap we have...

A homeless guy

Excessive police force

A Publix

The only thing that could have made this more Florida would be to inject meth and/or an alligator into the story.

Bonus points for a TV anchor who found a plastic surgeon who can't say no.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maxor: kendelrio: The actions of the cop are freaking shameful...

But you know what could have stopped it? Any of those witnesses saying "Hey, don't sweat it, I'll pay for the chicken!" then buy the man some freaking food and leave him with some goddam dignity.

I have offered to buy homeless people food numerous times am usually rebuffed. I am also not made of money and am often choosing to eat somewhat boring and inexpensive foods to help keep my budget and life above water.  It kinda pisses me off when people ask me for money for food and when I give it to them they blow $20 on a single meal when that gets me four or five meals, or when lately I picked up a former coworker who has fallen on tough times and stopped at McDonalds and said get what you want off the dollar menu up to $5 total.  Was told "I don't eat off the dollar menu man."  I bit my tongue but really wanted to reply "and that's why you're living at a shelter dude"

I don't think that the dude deserved the beating he received from the officer, he wasn't actively resisting arrest, I don't think the dude is ok to steal chicken either.


Or you could try not being a dick.
Sometimes after a market run I'll be walking home and see a homeless fella, and I'll ask if he wants an apple or some bananas or something.

You know what they say?

"Hey yeah - thanks."

And aside from this reply, I don't broadcast my tiny act of kindness to everyone.
"This person is hurting, I'll help in a small way" is something we should all be doing.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Intrepid00: Lambskincoat: Racist Nazis in Miami get really enraged when the uppity ones eat stolen chicken. Can you imagine the slaughter that will ensue, when blacks are caught eating a lobster or a fillet mignon?

I wonder if you know the cop is probably Hispanic.

I wonder if you know that Hispanic people can be racists


Anyone can be but let's be honest there is a reason the original comment used "Nazi" and not fascist racist or just racist cop.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That cop's wife must be out of town.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Plane Guy: OK, to recap we have...

A homeless guy

Excessive police force

A Publix

The only thing that could have made this more Florida would be to inject meth and/or an alligator into the story.

Bonus points for a TV anchor who found a plastic surgeon who can't say no.


Miami, just as fake as LA but more rain.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: In Illinois one of our 8th grade class trips was to Springfield and then New Salem. So we get on the bus to leave and one girl had stuffed one of the chickens from the New Salem farm in her bag.  We nearly took it home but someone ratted her out

/csb


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
