(Global News (Canada))   Police called on diners violating no-eat-in order. Suspects remained mute in the face of questioning, maintaining wooden expressions   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That diner is amazing. It's been around since the 50s, only takes cash, and is normally lined up down the street all the time. You can get a turkey dinner, or breakfast, any time of the day. Excellent coffee. I have cleared many a hangover in that joint.

During the first lockdown they sold groceries and ready to make meals with home delivery.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing those mannequins were then shot, beaten and charged with drug crimes and resisting arrest after the picture was taken based on the general news trends about American Police.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the business owner was for wasting their time.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: I'm guessing those mannequins were then shot, beaten and charged with drug crimes and resisting arrest after the picture was taken based on the general news trends about American Police.


Canada.

But yes, if they were American police they would have done all that and then gone into the bathroom to jerk off
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as the cops eft, he came to life, and asked the waitress what was on the menu.
She said "looks like gravy."
Then he complained that there was a fly in his soup and she said "Shhh.   If the other patrons find out you got one, everyone will want one.  Oh and it was doing the backstroke.

MannequintheMovie.jpg

Strange of that department store to have a mannequin shredding machine.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: I'm guessing those mannequins were then shot, beaten and charged with drug crimes and resisting arrest after the picture was taken based on the general news trends about American Police.


While many Canadian police forces are too willing to beat people for no good reason, and are all too willing to ignore crimes involving certain groups, American-style summary executions are not (yet) common here.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hank Williams Kaw-Liga
Youtube KoO6XVCKDc8


poor old wooden-head
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: I'm guessing those mannequins were then shot, beaten and charged with drug crimes and resisting arrest after the picture was taken based on the general news trends about American Police.


And tazed.

/Yes, it was a black mannequin in the article, how did you know?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marsha White, in her normal and natural state, a wooden lady with a painted face who, one month out of the year, takes on the characteristics of someone as normal and as flesh and blood as you and I. But it makes you wonder, doesn't it, just how normal are we? Just who are the people we nod our hellos to as we pass on the street? A rather good question to ask . . . particularly in the Twilight Zone.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This thread never had a chance.
 
soupafi [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.blogto.comView Full Size

Too obscure?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I'm guessing those mannequins were then shot, beaten and charged with drug crimes and resisting arrest after the picture was taken based on the general news trends about American Police.


Why?

A. They weren't white? or
B. No dog?

/ dnrtfa
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

soupafi: [media.blogto.com image 850x566]
Too obscure?


Not for Canadian 80ies kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cops are no dummies.  They figured it out.
 
