(The Drive)   Russia returns 'Kalibr' to the Lady of the Lake   (thedrive.com) divider line
46
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The uniform of the day will be brown pants.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not entirely sure what happened there.  Did they launch some sort of torpedo, and have it almost come back at them?  Or was it a missile that just didn't go far and tried to torpedo poorly?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not entirely sure what happened there.  Did they launch some sort of torpedo, and have it almost come back at them?  Or was it a missile that just didn't go far and tried to torpedo poorly?


Looked like an out of control rocket to me. It was unstable right from the start.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was just a demo comrade.  They'll fix it in mixdown.

Rainbow - Lady of the Lake (Rough Mix)
Youtube 7wmKHQA1oMg
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like they're back to regular rations of Vodka at the production factory.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they buy their targeting software from North Korea? They really showed that body of water who's boss!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Ker_Thwap: I'm not entirely sure what happened there.  Did they launch some sort of torpedo, and have it almost come back at them?  Or was it a missile that just didn't go far and tried to torpedo poorly?

Looked like an out of control rocket to me. It was unstable right from the start.


My money is on a pressure-cooker incident in the galley. Borscht has been taken off the menu, comrades.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: SpectroBoy: Ker_Thwap: I'm not entirely sure what happened there.  Did they launch some sort of torpedo, and have it almost come back at them?  Or was it a missile that just didn't go far and tried to torpedo poorly?

Looked like an out of control rocket to me. It was unstable right from the start.

My money is on a pressure-cooker incident in the galley. Borscht has been taken off the menu, comrades.


Yes,.It's the only reasonable answer.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is new torpedo missile

Work perfect
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not entirely sure what happened there.  Did they launch some sort of torpedo, and have it almost come back at them?  Or was it a missile that just didn't go far and tried to torpedo poorly?


It was a Kalibr cruise missile.

I guess you could call it an ex-Kalibr now.

/not subby
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not entirely sure what happened there.  Did they launch some sort of torpedo, and have it almost come back at them?  Or was it a missile that just didn't go far and tried to torpedo poorly?


The other submitted thread links to an actual article explaining quite a bit more than a Russian tweet.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Take THAT, you stupid motherfarking whales.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The joke is on you guys. The Russians are pioneering a new Olympic sport: missile high dive.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needs more vodak.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad it didnt land back on the ship and blew it to hell. That would have been farking hilarious.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Next time, Sergei. Hit the self destruct button. Da?"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's the kaboom?  There was supposed to be an Earth-shattering kaboom?
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they should work with North Korea. The combined power of those two could hold back the oceans of the world.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, now, a missile malfunction can happen to anyone, you know.  Especially in ships of a certain age.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Boris didn't glue the fins on his Estes worth a sh*t.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before watery tarts.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like drunk rednecks with fireworks. Just know our eventual demise will be from stupid shiat like this, but with nukes. Only a matter of time.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: In before watery tarts.


Waiting for pic examples of this. Wonder if matty can oblige.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is it an Ex Kalibr?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it get a new name? So we can call it X-Kalibr?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian missiles!: for when flogging the sea is just not enough!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it made it off the boat this time.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The uniform of the day will be brown pants.


Yeah, that was definitely an "OH shiat!" moment for everyone onboard.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they stepped on the gas right after the missile ate shiat.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughter can be heard coming form somewhere in best Korea.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submarine Launched Trident PEM-1 Launch Failure
Youtube 7Z-3fjg4dYY


Eh. It happens.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Фрегат «Маршал Шапошников» выполнил пуск крылатой ракеты по надводной цели
Youtube KmqQuYgbOmY


Same ship. Proper launch,
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's why they do tests...The US blew up a lot of rockets trying to get a missile designed for war
to carry a person to space..

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

In Russia we have TWO buttons...One to blow up rocket, one to blow up engineer!
 
SlamPuff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still a big fan of this one:

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now we know why Boris hasn't posted may videos lately...

CHEEKI BREEKI AIRLINES - Flight School
Youtube aVzHouDAWz0
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did they buy their targeting software from North Korea? They really showed that body of water who's boss!


Das vidanya, rusalka!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was the abort switch stuck?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ker_Thwap: I'm not entirely sure what happened there.  Did they launch some sort of torpedo, and have it almost come back at them?  Or was it a missile that just didn't go far and tried to torpedo poorly?

Looked like an out of control rocket to me. It was unstable right from the start.


Unstable? I think they intended those pretty curlicues.


/We need to close the curlicue gap.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is that, a coal powered missile?
 
axeeugene
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Listen - strange destroyers lyin' in seas misdirecting missiles is no basis for a system of warfare. Supreme tactical power derives from a mandate for research and development, not from some farcical aquatic exercise.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Going to investigate:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't break my heart, my cheeki breeki heart...
 
