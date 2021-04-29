 Skip to content
 
(Nature)   1 billion down, 6.674 billion to go   (nature.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are getting there, folks.....
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
farking amazing. And a depressing number of my countrymen will never appreciate this monumental achievement, and claim the (relatively small) accomplishment of universal healthcare is simply impossible
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: farking amazing. And a depressing number of my countrymen will never appreciate this monumental achievement, and claim the (relatively small) accomplishment of universal healthcare is simply impossible


Hey!  Don't worry.  Bhutan is just running up the numbers and shiat.  People be getting vaccilated 9 or 10 times.  They be vaccilating their dogs and such.  We'll catch up.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: NateAsbestos: farking amazing. And a depressing number of my countrymen will never appreciate this monumental achievement, and claim the (relatively small) accomplishment of universal healthcare is simply impossible

Hey!  Don't worry.  Bhutan is just running up the numbers and shiat.  People be getting vaccilated 9 or 10 times.  They be vaccilating their dogs and such.  We'll catch up.


But the lettuce is ahead!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People constantly make fun of the American Healthcare system, but when our Federal Government steps in and makes it free, Dayummm if we aren't #1 in the world.

/For once!!
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in 'murica...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The distaffbopper and I account for 0.0000002% of that number.
 
bsmz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: farking amazing. And a depressing number of my countrymen will never appreciate this monumental achievement, and claim the (relatively small) accomplishment of universal healthcare is simply impossible


Citation needed. I'm not believing that universal healthcare would be a relatively small accomplishment. Universal healthcare certainly much more complex because it has to deal with many medical issues, and over any reasonable time period it would surely be more expensive.

Canada wants $551/person/year: https://www.latimes​.com/science/story/​2020-01-07/u-s-health-system-costs-fou​r-times-more-than-canadas-single-payer​-system

C19 vaccines cost $20 wholesale: https://observer.com/2020/11/covid19-​v​accine-price-pfizer-moderna-astrazenec​a-oxford/
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The headline's math doesn't work out if you assume some people are getting two doses.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
