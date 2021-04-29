 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Why do we bother even plugging in the clock?   (nbcnews.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because we want to make sure the guns are OK.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lolmao500: Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?


Many state have made the penalties for killing a K9 the eq of killing a cop.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lolmao500: Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?


Not sure if Logan Fox is the deputy whose job it is (was, I suppose) to handle the K-9 or if that was the dog's name, but it's not uncommon for states to punish crimes against a police dog the same as if the crime were committed against a human officer.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"uh... little help... we sank the mrap in normal dirt"
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I cross-reffed on Zillow correctly, it's a $350K home in rural NC right off the Blue Ridge Parkway.. Extrapolate your demographics from there.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"From Jan. 1 to April 26, there have been 160 shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed - compared to just over 90 during the same period in 2020.
This year's total is nearly double the average for the same time period every year since 2014."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wage0048: lolmao500: Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?

Not sure if Logan Fox is the deputy whose job it is (was, I suppose) to handle the K-9 or if that was the dog's name, but it's not uncommon for states to punish crimes against a police dog the same as if the crime were committed against a human officer.


Meanwhile, pigs murder 250 000 dogs per year with zero consequences.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: If I cross-reffed on Zillow correctly, it's a $350K home in rural NC right off the Blue Ridge Parkway.. Extrapolate your demographics from there.


So you're saying it's definitely Antifa?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: "uh... little help... we sank the mrap in normal dirt"
[media1.s-nbcnews.com image 850x394]


We have an MRAP here for our Police. It weight is more than is allowed on our residential streets
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be such a pussy, subs. I'm sure this is just a really cool origin story for somebody.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ.

Ok seriously this time.

Stop shooting at each other.

/and they killed a dog?? come onnnnnnnn
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: "uh... little help... we sank the mrap in normal dirt"
[media1.s-nbcnews.com image 850x394]


Ran over the septic tank?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Jesus Christ.

Ok seriously this time.

Stop shooting at each other.

/and they killed a dog?? come onnnnnnnn


The dog is reported to have priors and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

So four civilians were killed by a fifth.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: lolmao500: Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?

Not sure if Logan Fox is the deputy whose job it is (was, I suppose) to handle the K-9 or if that was the dog's name, but it's not uncommon for states to punish crimes against a police dog the same as if the crime were committed against a human officer.


unless its a cop punching his partner
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Jesus Christ.

Ok seriously this time.

Stop shooting at each other.

/and they killed a dog?? come onnnnnnnn


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because the US is a defective country?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

So four civilians were killed by a fifth.


I have to admit I kind of stopped paying attention when it became a 7th grade pre-algebra word problem.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?


A quick Google reveals Deputy Logan Fox is a human being, staffed with the K9 Unit of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay 'murica!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just throw it on the pile with the other dead bodies.
The ladder is behind the garage.
Shame we can't do anything about that.
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Shooting AKA Dear Sister
Youtube vmd1qMN5Yo0
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a kid kills his parent and their partner, they miss work obviously, so the cops are sent to check on them?

I know I'd probably be in trouble if I missed work, but I don't think my employer would start actively looking for me for at least 24-48 hours without email or phone.

I'm guessing this kid was already on the radar.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the K-9 officer racist?
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adam64: Was the K-9 officer racist?


It was most likely a German Shepard sooooo...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

They shot the deputy. But they did not shoot the sheriff.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Jesus Christ.

Ok seriously this time.

Stop shooting at each other.

/and they killed a dog?? come onnnnnnnn


K-9 Deputy Logan Fox was a human, Einstein.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

So four civilians were killed by a fifth.


Three civilians and a dog were killed by a fourth is actually more correct.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?


Shhh... if you don't count the dog as a casualty, then this barely qualifies as a mass shooting. Anything to get those mass shooting numbers up, amiright?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a clock for this kind of thing?  How many clocks do we have now?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Bet Boone, NC barely pays for its public schools (a town of 20,000 people), but their cops have an armored vehicle that probably costs a million.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: lolmao500: Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Is Logan fox the name of the police dog? Do they really count it as a deputy?

Many state have made the penalties for killing a K9 the eq of killing a cop.


...only if the K9 is injured by a civilian. As we have learned lately, cops can beat their K9s for no good reason and largely be okay.

https://www.abc10.com/article/news/lo​c​al/k9-punched-vacaville-investigation/​103-60b8e841-fae7-46c1-8495-3dfcdf47eb​52

/fark that guy for abusing that dog.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should start toying with amendment language.  I'll take a simple approach.

Congress and the many States may regulate firearms.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, this is the kind of society we want to keep having?
Jfc
 
Maxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: So a kid kills his parent and their partner, they miss work obviously, so the cops are sent to check on them?

I know I'd probably be in trouble if I missed work, but I don't think my employer would start actively looking for me for at least 24-48 hours without email or phone.

I'm guessing this kid was already on the radar.


Eh no call no show, from a normally reliable and mid-level employee, my boss calls me.  If I don't answer they would probably call my emergency contact then if no response the local pd to do a welfare check.
 
Maxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also this isn't a "mass shooting" this is a DV where dude after the fact decided to suicide by cop.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: leeksfromchichis: The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

So four civilians were killed by a fifth.

I have to admit I kind of stopped paying attention when it became a 7th grade pre-algebra word problem.


I think that's the point.

The individual was to be remanded into custody by officers for offenses pertaining to his method of egress from the designated area when after failure to comply to officers' verbal commands it was determined that the individual may be in possession of a weapon or firearm and the decision was made to use force compliance on the individual who is now deceased.

sounds a lot better than "Two officers shot an unarmed black kid in the back for running" people get bored and stop listening.

sucks that two guys died in what looks like an ambush by a murderer, but that's my theory on cop jargon.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is the clock
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maxor: Also this isn't a "mass shooting" this is a DV where dude after the fact decided to suicide by cop.


Well, and the article even says that the shooting didn't start until the cops tried to go in.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I Bet Boone, NC barely pays for its public schools (a town of 20,000 people), but their cops have an armored vehicle that probably costs a million.

[Fark user image 850x394]


Boone leans liberal.  It's a college town and I believe they voted Obama, Clinton, Biden in the last three.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: casual disregard: Jesus Christ.

Ok seriously this time.

Stop shooting at each other.

/and they killed a dog?? come onnnnnnnn

K-9 Deputy Logan Fox was a human, Einstein.


Yeh I figured that out eventually as did most of us. You shouldn't call me Einstein, tho, I don't have his level of education.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow it had been a few days since we had one of these. I was starting to get worried.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I Bet Boone, NC barely pays for its public schools (a town of 20,000 people), but their cops have an armored vehicle that probably costs a million.

[Fark user image 850x394]


You don't understand.  It's military surplus.  The Army was just going to throw it out but decided to have an Army garage sale instead of just scrapping it.  And the county used federal grant money to pay for it, so it was basically free anyway.  It's really a win win for the taxpayer.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
respond to headline:  Why?   because we just blame guns and not the fact that people are getting nuttier every day.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "From Jan. 1 to April 26, there have been 160 shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed - compared to just over 90 during the same period in 2020.
This year's total is nearly double the average for the same time period every year since 2014."


Now, let's examine what has changed in that time period to indicate potential causation for the spike. Guns are not more prevalent or accessible. Technology of firearms has not increased to make them more deadly. So what is it?
 
baorao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
who gives a dog the last name Fox?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Maxor: leeksfromchichis: So a kid kills his parent and their partner, they miss work obviously, so the cops are sent to check on them?

I know I'd probably be in trouble if I missed work, but I don't think my employer would start actively looking for me for at least 24-48 hours without email or phone.

I'm guessing this kid was already on the radar.

Eh no call no show, from a normally reliable and mid-level employee, my boss calls me.  If I don't answer they would probably call my emergency contact then if no response the local pd to do a welfare check.


I had HR call on one of my guys.  He was a bit of an asshole but had medical issues, so when he went quiet for a couple days I called it in.

I ended up firing him later on for general assholeness.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Damn shame what they did to that dog.
 
