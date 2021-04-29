 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Happy Mondays, Squeeze, Xymox, and Hazel O'Connor. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #213. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xymox or Clan of Xymox?
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"standing,' as it were, by...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hi everyone
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Helo bawb .
Is that Hazel O'Connor I see there in the headline?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Xymox or Clan of Xymox?


oh look at you all showing off and stuff
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: Helo bawb .
Is that Hazel O'Connor I see there in the headline?


i can't tell, haven't had my coffee yet.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, on an average, I recognize two of the four bands in every headline.  Every show, I have at least one "Oh, THAT'S who that is!" moment.  I guess I didn't get out as much as I thought I did...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xebec: So, on an average, I recognize two of the four bands in every headline.  Every show, I have at least one "Oh, THAT'S who that is!" moment.  I guess I didn't get out as much as I thought I did...


so today you know hazel o'connor and oh hell i give up.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xebec: So, on an average, I recognize two of the four bands in every headline.  Every show, I have at least one "Oh, THAT'S who that is!" moment.  I guess I didn't get out as much as I thought I did...


It's a good couple of hours of discovery & rediscovery right?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: xebec: So, on an average, I recognize two of the four bands in every headline.  Every show, I have at least one "Oh, THAT'S who that is!" moment.  I guess I didn't get out as much as I thought I did...

It's a good couple of hours of discovery & rediscovery right?


Exactly.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: xebec: So, on an average, I recognize two of the four bands in every headline.  Every show, I have at least one "Oh, THAT'S who that is!" moment.  I guess I didn't get out as much as I thought I did...

It's a good couple of hours of discovery & rediscovery right?


Absolutely, and it forces me to listen to new (contemporary) music, some of which is even OK.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: xebec: So, on an average, I recognize two of the four bands in every headline.  Every show, I have at least one "Oh, THAT'S who that is!" moment.  I guess I didn't get out as much as I thought I did...

so today you know hazel o'connor and oh hell i give up.


Today's a 1 out of 4 and she's not it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Plans change.
Like jazz..
*ugh*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
xebec:

Absolutely, and it forces me to listen to new (contemporary) music, some of which is even OK.

that is probably the most shocking development for me. i have been forced to dive into new music because of the station's new music requirement. and there really is a pretty good amount of it out there. i will always be firmly rooted in the 80's alternative scene, but there is some really good new stuff out there.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The movie reviewer is an adult?? She sounds much younger.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: The movie reviewer is an adult?? She sounds much younger.


I'd wager she's a student.
I would like to hear her review a different movie sometime though
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: xebec:

Absolutely, and it forces me to listen to new (contemporary) music, some of which is even OK.

that is probably the most shocking development for me. i have been forced to dive into new music because of the station's new music requirement. and there really is a pretty good amount of it out there. i will always be firmly rooted in the 80's alternative scene, but there is some really good new stuff out there.


We thank you for bringing it to us.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: The movie reviewer is an adult?? She sounds much younger.

I'd wager she's a student.
I would like to hear her review a different movie sometime though


Fundraiser is coming up next month, isn't it? I'll donate $100 during her show if she reviews In the Realm of the Senses.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: The movie reviewer is an adult?? She sounds much younger.

I'd wager she's a student.
I would like to hear her review a different movie sometime though

Fundraiser is coming up next month, isn't it? I'll donate $100 during her show if she reviews In the Realm of the Senses.


I regret that I can only funny this once.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: The movie reviewer is an adult?? She sounds much younger.

I'd wager she's a student.
I would like to hear her review a different movie sometime though

Fundraiser is coming up next month, isn't it? I'll donate $100 during her show if she reviews In the Realm of the Senses.


ohhhhhhh can i do the review? for the same amount?
 
