 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Voice of San Diego)   Pandemic exacerbated existing problems at the Y - M - C - A. Including the earworm that's now in your head at the Y - M - C - A   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
16
    More: Awkward, Jackie Robinson, San Diego County, California, YMCA of San Diego County, Escondido, California, Palomar Mountain, Palomar Observatory, San Diego State University, San Diego  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 6:41 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can get that earworm out of your heads:

It's a small world after all, it's a small world after all, it's a small world after all. It's a small, small world.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: I can get that earworm out of your heads:

It's a small world after all, it's a small world after all, it's a small world after all. It's a small, small world.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beats the ringworm in the showers.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I can get that earworm out of your heads:

It's a small world after all, it's a small world after all, it's a small world after all. It's a small, small world.


I can get that earworm out of your head, ArkAngel:

We built this city.  We built this city on rock and roll.  Built this city.  We built this city on rock and roooolllll.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The local YMCA in my city over expanded by building a new one in an up and coming nearby city-right when the 2008 recession hit.  They closed the new one and ended up still having to pay off so much debt to build it the original one closed too.  The building it was in is now a charter school.
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Easy to get that earworm out.  Just picture this guy loving it:

Watch: Trump Dances To 'YMCA' At His Campaign Rallies | NBC News NOW
Youtube Zph7YXfjMhg
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Village Puppets
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
DJ Cummerbund - WarMCA
Youtube LjDVVLLhr_M
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mahna mahna
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Baby shark....
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: Baby shark....


You rotten bastard....
 
Mindlock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This link will clear out all those earworms...

Or was it this one?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I can get that earworm out of your heads:

It's a small world after all, it's a small world after all, it's a small world after all. It's a small, small world.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better not say that YMCA is a gay anthem or else Victor Willis will sue you!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: Easy to get that earworm out.  Just picture this guy loving it:  [Dump YMCA dance]


I have it on absolute authority that in 1979 Donnie jerked off two dudes onto his face in the bathroom of Studio 54 to create that dance when he was in an exploratory phase. This message will now self detonate
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArkAngel: I can get that earworm out of your heads:

It's a small world after all, it's a small world after all, it's a small world after all. It's a small, small world.


Now sing it to the tune of YMCA:

It's a
SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL
Don't you know it's a
SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL
There's so much that we share
That it's time we're aware
That it's a smaaall world after all...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.