 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman forgets how pizza delivery works. Hilarity ensues   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Amusing, Pizza delivery, pizza delivery driver, TikTok user Breenana999, Association of Pizza Delivery Drivers, unique situation, delicious task, delivery driver, doorbell camera  
•       •       •

2088 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 3:19 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was she expecting sex?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Was she expecting sex?


I was expecting something interesting.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Was she expecting sex?


That actually makes the most sense. Perhaps watching too much YouPron, "I'll take your bags, just get in here and fark me."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drunk, high, or just terminally stupid?
 
comrade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So fake.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't believe the article left me hanging like that.   What happened to the insulator bag?   Did the pizza man get it back?

I MUST KNOW
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did the hilarity ensue later? I didn't see any...
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was insanely boring. Why is this even?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Drunk, high, or just terminally stupid?



Chinese food delivery - Driver hands you the whole bag

Burger deliver via Grub Hub - Driver hands you the whole bag

Texas Roadhouse delivery via DoorDash  - Driver hands you the whole bag

Olive Garden deliver via Uber Easts - Driver hands you the whole bag

All other food deliveries besides pizza  - Driver hands you the whole bag

She wasn't thinking.  She was distracted.  She went into autopilot.

It happens.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder how much money you have to pay a reputable journalism source to run an ad for your tiktok disguised as a news article?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe she was just....half of the bag....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to deliver pizza in the mid 80's I can tell you some stories...

oh indeed.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That was so dull, I can't even think up a funny response. It killed my sense of humor.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow! That was hilarious!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to deliver pizza in the mid 80's I can tell you some stories...

oh indeed.


Like what?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Staged and stupid
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Was she expecting sex?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to deliver pizza in the mid 80's I can tell you some stories...

oh indeed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was expecting a naked woman answering the door.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: FrancoFile: Drunk, high, or just terminally stupid?


Chinese food delivery - Driver hands you the whole bag

Burger deliver via Grub Hub - Driver hands you the whole bag

Texas Roadhouse delivery via DoorDash  - Driver hands you the whole bag

Olive Garden deliver via Uber Easts - Driver hands you the whole bag

All other food deliveries besides pizza  - Driver hands you the whole bag

She wasn't thinking.  She was distracted.  She went into autopilot.

It happens.


And some pizza deliveries around here just bring you the pizza box instead of carrying it to your door in a separate bag.  You don't really need an insulated bag for the short trip from their car to your door.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I wonder how much money you have to pay a reputable journalism source to run an ad for your tiktok disguised as a news article?


It's a tabloid. Their entire thing is bullsh*t of all types as long as it takes up space so they can put out the next ad rag.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Call me skeptical but I have hard time believing any TikTok video or any article about a TikTok video is genuine.
 
wesmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I wonder how much money you have to pay a reputable journalism source to run an ad for your tiktok disguised as a news article?


99% of journalism now is ads for tiktok
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He broke the cable?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: FrancoFile: Drunk, high, or just terminally stupid?


Chinese food delivery - Driver hands you the whole bag

Burger deliver via Grub Hub - Driver hands you the whole bag

Texas Roadhouse delivery via DoorDash  - Driver hands you the whole bag

Olive Garden deliver via Uber Easts - Driver hands you the whole bag

All other food deliveries besides pizza  - Driver hands you the whole bag

She wasn't thinking.  She was distracted.  She went into autopilot.

It happens.


You sound fat. And stop using those third party delivery services.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blatz514: I was expecting a naked woman answering the door.


That's how you get the guy to give you the entire bag.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: That was so dull, I can't even think up a funny response. It killed my sense of humor.


Just repost some old memes to pass the time until the thread closes.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: He broke the cable?


Don't be fatuous, bughunter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: CordycepsInYourBrain: That was so dull, I can't even think up a funny response. It killed my sense of humor.

Just repost some old memes to pass the time until the thread closes.
[external-preview.redd.it image 425x223]


The cafeteria at my old office building sucked so much....that looks like something they would have made.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: bughunter: He broke the cable?

Don't be fatuous, bughunter.


Who you callin' fatuous?  I'm just big boned!

herbisorbis.typepad.comView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better, more interesting pizza delivery doorbell cam story:

Dog Helps Himself to Pizzas Left on a Car Hood
Youtube FsXdWUas1Uw
 
Robinfro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: FrancoFile: Drunk, high, or just terminally stupid?


Chinese food delivery - Driver hands you the whole bag

Burger deliver via Grub Hub - Driver hands you the whole bag

Texas Roadhouse delivery via DoorDash  - Driver hands you the whole bag

Olive Garden deliver via Uber Easts - Driver hands you the whole bag

All other food deliveries besides pizza  - Driver hands you the whole bag

She wasn't thinking.  She was distracted.  She went into autopilot.

It happens.


TFA said she didn't even know how it worked, so it very well may have been her first time.

Growing up dead-ass poor, if we had a good week of collecting cans & scrap & splurged on pizza my parents went & picked it up to save on delivery fees & tip. I didn't order pizza for delivery til I was 19 & working at a pizza place myself.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Been delivering pizza for years, happens at least once a month.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Like what?


I used to deliver pizza as a young 20 year old while I was going to college. Every Sunday at the end of the night, the same woman called for her order. Since it was "last call"...I would make the delivery, then go directly home and bring in the money the next day to the pizza place owners.

I show up one night to Susie's* house (* not her real name) and she's out of money for a tip. I told her not to worry about it, and she says.."No, wait, I'll be right back" and goes away and comes back with a cigar box. In the box is nearly every street drug you can imagine. So I picked two tabs of LSD.

Soon the Sunday night thing was getting personal and after I dropped off her food, she would invite me in and smoke a J or do a line or two...I never thought anything about it. One Sunday she asks me if I could come over on a night I wasn't working so we could "hang out and get high" Sure.

So on a Tuesday night, I go over there and on the coffee table is an 8-ball and two straws, a bottle of wine and an ashtray full of weed. So we partake.

Its getting late and she gets up. "I'm going to get into something more comfortable" and walks away. She comes back in nothing but a bath-robe and its loose and she's showing off her goodies.

"What do you say we take this into the bedroom?"

I was shocked. Didn't know what to do because I didn't find her attractive and plus, I didn't know her so well and AIDS was new back then and didn't want to take any chances. So I declined on her offer and when she asked me why, I just told her I was dating someone.

Well...did this open a Pandora's box because now she's all coked up, drunk, stoned and horny and I've declined her offers. She laced into me. Big time, yelling, cursing "I spent good money on this stuff and I'm getting nothing in return!, etc"

Anyway, I escaped.

A few days later she calls me.

She needs a ride to her coke dealer. She didn't have a car. So I agree and on the way there she tells me the guy we're visiting is an ex-Vietnam vet who's missing an arm and hates it when people stare at him and she made me promise not to stare...

We get there and its a small group of people sitting around the kitchen table playing cards. We sit down and a joint is being passed around. I take a toke or two and get stoned. And what happens when I get stoned? I get quiet and start looking out the window behind the vet with the missing arm and he starts accusing me of staring at him.

He gets up and displays a gun in his waist and goes to reach for it.

"Why are you staring at me? Want something to stare at? Why not stare at this gun?" He gets the gun out and points it at me.

His friend, a bit more logical advises that we should leave ASAP.

So we're going through the front door and on the way out Susie punches me in the arm.

"I never got my coke! and now I can't go back!"

A week or so later, I didn't hear from her for her weekly Sunday pizza order and so I go over there anyway to see what's up.

All around her door is police tape.

I never saw her again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: The_Sponge: bughunter: He broke the cable?

Don't be fatuous, bughunter.

Who you callin' fatuous?  I'm just big boned!

[herbisorbis.typepad.com image 111x102]


I LOL'd.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great. Thanks, Mirror. Now I doubt the existence of pizza. Thanks, jerks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: The_Sponge: Like what?

I used to deliver pizza as a young 20 year old while I was going to college. Every Sunday at the end of the night, the same woman called for her order. Since it was "last call"...I would make the delivery, then go directly home and bring in the money the next day to the pizza place owners.

I show up one night to Susie's* house (* not her real name) and she's out of money for a tip. I told her not to worry about it, and she says.."No, wait, I'll be right back" and goes away and comes back with a cigar box. In the box is nearly every street drug you can imagine. So I picked two tabs of LSD.

Soon the Sunday night thing was getting personal and after I dropped off her food, she would invite me in and smoke a J or do a line or two...I never thought anything about it. One Sunday she asks me if I could come over on a night I wasn't working so we could "hang out and get high" Sure.

So on a Tuesday night, I go over there and on the coffee table is an 8-ball and two straws, a bottle of wine and an ashtray full of weed. So we partake.

Its getting late and she gets up. "I'm going to get into something more comfortable" and walks away. She comes back in nothing but a bath-robe and its loose and she's showing off her goodies.

"What do you say we take this into the bedroom?"

I was shocked. Didn't know what to do because I didn't find her attractive and plus, I didn't know her so well and AIDS was new back then and didn't want to take any chances. So I declined on her offer and when she asked me why, I just told her I was dating someone.

Well...did this open a Pandora's box because now she's all coked up, drunk, stoned and horny and I've declined her offers. She laced into me. Big time, yelling, cursing "I spent good money on this stuff and I'm getting nothing in return!, etc"

Anyway, I escaped.

A few days later she calls me.

She needs a ride to her coke dealer. She didn't have a car. So I agree and on the way there she tells me the guy we're visiting is an ex-Vietnam vet who's missing an arm and hates it when people stare at him and she made me promise not to stare...

We get there and its a small group of people sitting around the kitchen table playing cards. We sit down and a joint is being passed around. I take a toke or two and get stoned. And what happens when I get stoned? I get quiet and start looking out the window behind the vet with the missing arm and he starts accusing me of staring at him.

He gets up and displays a gun in his waist and goes to reach for it.

"Why are you staring at me? Want something to stare at? Why not stare at this gun?" He gets the gun out and points it at me.

His friend, a bit more logical advises that we should leave ASAP.

So we're going through the front door and on the way out Susie punches me in the arm.

"I never got my coke! and now I can't go back!"

A week or so later, I didn't hear from her for her weekly Sunday pizza order and so I go over there anyway to see what's up.

All around her door is police tape.

I never saw her again.


Holy shiat!!!!!

You always have good stories, and today is no exception. 👍👍
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well...at least the website was awful.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Porn Pizza Delivery - SNL
Youtube qkV1GHYsDzI
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.