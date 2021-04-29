 Skip to content
(CNN)   Yesterday's softball results from Texas and Oklahoma   (cnn.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
hail hail the gang's all here
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The fact that no one was hurt turns this from 'tragic' into 'holy shiat that's awesome'.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Destructive Texas hail storms. Long may they rain.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was visiting a friend in Oklahoma years ago and the TV was telling us about a huge dangerous thunderstorm.  Everyone wanted to go out and chase it- everyone except the guy who owned the car.
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They never call the corners in softball.

/remember when golfball sized hail was newsy?
//climate change to produce volleyball sized hail next
///you're out!
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The ghost of Herman Cain striking back at Oklahoma.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would say I don't care, but I'm laughing heartily.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hammettman: They never call the corners in softball.

/remember when golfball sized hail was newsy?
//climate change to produce volleyball sized hail next
///you're out!


Fark user imageView Full Size


can't be too long until we get flaming lips sized hail
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Causing million$ in improvements.
 
schubie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aaand here come the roofing scammers
 
