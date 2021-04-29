 Skip to content
(CBC) Rogue Canada Goose claims entire stretch of highway for himself. Prime Minister considering calling in military (cbc.ca)
180 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 12:59 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The casualties were horrific.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Brave Goose VS 2 Tigers - The goose stood against the tigers
Youtube 3T6KHpJg-Xo
the little bastards are terrifying.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 800x535]

The casualties were horrific.


I'm guessing the goose won.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Canadian military vs a single goose?


I don't like those odds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do they call them Back Geese up dere, eh?
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Canada, please learn from your Australian brothers. It can only end in tears.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do they call them Back Geese up dere, eh?


We call them hissing bastard ducks
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A goose?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://64.media.tumblr.com/c7340fa1e​7​d1897be681a59aa094f407/2ed784f6e847366​4-a7/s540x810/aafbd76a4196fe7d02d38abf​0254066f5d18edde.gifv
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always assumed Canada bred them specially to hang around the states and annoy Americans.  They were genetically bred never to return to Canada.  Just hang around the parking lots and poop.

Can't come up with a better bio weapon that one that attacks everything, shiats everywhere and is a protected species.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Standard contract dispute BS. Nothing to see here folks.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Our military can only be used to shovel out Toronto.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: [Fark user image 480x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here for this, leaving marinated
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: [Fark user image 480x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was thinking the same thing. <low bones>
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do they call them Back Geese up dere, eh?


No it is properly referred to as the Cobra Chicken.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goose vs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just send in Fabio:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Goose vs.

[Fark user image image 425x287]


Goose strikes from above, takes out all engines with shiat bombs.
 
