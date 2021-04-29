 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Man wins £23,500 Mitsubishi Evo sports car in a internet giveaway. Since you're reading this on Fark you can guess what happened next   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixored the cable?

/ give me a car, I need to sell it to live
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Griffiths, from Rhydyfelin, said he was forced to take down his Facebook page because of the abuse he was getting online.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a sec....

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX


Production: March 2005 - January 2007

When the hell was this give-a-way?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looked like he was wearing his Sunday go to meeting track suit too!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was strangled by a cop?
 
Rennisa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man drives sports cars with probably 10 year old tires at high speed in damp conditions and slides it into the wall on the corner, how completely predictable. I mean at least he won it after buying a raffle ticket or whatever rather than paying sticker for it.
 
Dustin_00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still had to click the link to see the damage.

Not disappointed.

Thanks OP!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.


They made a cvt STI last year, but it didn't come to the states.

You can still get the cvt WRX if you hate clutches.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

akya: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x630]


Still trying to figure out how she landed a job at Hooters in the first place.
 
zekeburger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 498x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would like to do butt stuff to Alison.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When you go so fast that even the brits Welsh can't measure it in kilometers.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.

They made a cvt STI last year, but it didn't come to the states.

You can still get the cvt WRX if you hate clutches.


True, ironically I love clutches. Best theft control a vehicle can have these days as well, but it's more about my back / knees and these issues I've had with them lately.

Also, after I owned a Fiat Abarth for a while my wife made me swear that I'd stick to crossover / SUVs, something about not enough personal space.
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guy must be a terrible driver. It is hard to get an evo to break traction. Even in tripod mode.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A $32,000 'sports car' generally mean it has a lot more engine than it is capable of handling.  They usually end up wrapped around poles.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.

They made a cvt STI last year, but it didn't come to the states.

You can still get the cvt WRX if you hate clutches.


A man who opts for the cvt doesn't deserve such a fine automobile.

/bummer about the EVO
//there but for the grace of god (and odds-of-winning) go I
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too much under the hood

Much less between the ears
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Well isn't that special
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this really anyone's dream car?
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.


Daily stick driver. Always will have a manual as long as there are internal combustion engines and clutches!
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: Is this really anyone's dream car?


No. Mine is a 1972 Volkswagen bug. Painted yellow. Everyone knows I have a big penis if I drive one of these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subbing, that should be "an" internet giveaway. Learn to grammar.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Just because a car is capable of going fast doesn't guarantee the driver is capable of driving it fast.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did he complain about having to pay taxes on the prize?  Do you limey's have prize taxes?  You have VAT's, right?

Complaining about having to pay tax on a prize is what I would've expected.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.


I compared the two in 2012, decided to go with the WRX. Theres a reason you hardly see any Evos on the road, dipshiat drivers being only a part of it. 20K more than the rex, awful suspension, shiatty recaro seats. And a motor that is way over boosted for your average fast n furious wannabe.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.


It's not worth it, trust me. Unless you're a big fan of being followed by cops everywhere you go and getting pulled over on a monthly basis. I had one for 5 years and finally had enough of the drama; I sold it and without changing my driving at all I have not been pulled over once since then.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tasteme: Wasilla Hillbilly: Is this really anyone's dream car?

No. Mine is a 1972 Volkswagen bug. Painted yellow. Everyone knows I have a big penis if I drive one of these.
[Fark user image 288x175]


That or you're leader of the Autobots.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: TheYeti: Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.

They made a cvt STI last year, but it didn't come to the states.

You can still get the cvt WRX if you hate clutches.

A man who opts for the cvt doesn't deserve such a fine automobile.

/bummer about the EVO
//there but for the grace of god (and odds-of-winning) go I


While I try not to be a manual snob.... dis. Dir right hurr. Like the midlife crisis asshats who shell out for a vette. With a manual.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.

They made a cvt STI last year, but it didn't come to the states.

You can still get the cvt WRX if you hate clutches.


Subaru should be ashamed of themselves for putting a CVT in any WRX, much less an STI.

And if you hate clutches and think a CVT in any way, shape, or form is a good idea, you should be ashamed of yourSELF as well.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was expecting it to be a Nigerian scam. I'm surprised there was a real prize.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rennisa: TheYeti: Rennisa: Nooooooo! I've always wanted a Subaru WRX STI, though I'm not so sure about driving a stick these days, but like 15 years ago this was still a cool looking alternative.

They made a cvt STI last year, but it didn't come to the states.

You can still get the cvt WRX if you hate clutches.

True, ironically I love clutches. Best theft control a vehicle can have these days as well, but it's more about my back / knees and these issues I've had with them lately.

Also, after I owned a Fiat Abarth for a while my wife made me swear that I'd stick to crossover / SUVs, something about not enough personal space.


I love driving a clutch as well. My current car is my first automatic transmission since high school. But we live in the city and my knees are way past their high school days....
 
