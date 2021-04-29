 Skip to content
(AsiaOne) Weeners Are Chinese wives secretly feeding husbands impotency drugs to stop their cheating? "It took about two weeks after giving it to my husband for the drugs to take effect. My husband is now very good at home"   (asiaone.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diethylstilbestrol Side-effects of the treatment include feeling sick, swollen feet and ankles and an increased risk of blood clots. Impotence and breast enlargement can occur in men.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like your grandma did not do the same sort of things in the 1950s before the sexual revolution.

Relax, because the next step involves the 80's, Bobbitts, and frantic searching of vacant lots.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a plot from a sitcom.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would certainly explain why the Chinese government is worried about depopulation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man:  Ancient Chinese secret
Woman:  My husband.  Some hot shot.  Here's his Ancient Chinese secret.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancient Chinese secret, huh?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a date once slip me a Viagra. It was a first date too.

"Hey Stek, How do you like your coffee?"

"Cream, sugar, thanks"

"here ya go" and she handed me a cup.

I drank it.

A few minutes passed.

"How are you feeling? She asked?

"Why?"

"I just put Viagra in your coffee"
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Diethylstilbestrol Side-effects of the treatment include feeling sick, swollen feet and ankles and an increased risk of blood clots. Impotence and breast enlargement can occur in men.


Can't cheat with a mistress if you become the mistress *headtap*
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason #525,014 why its never smart to get married.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but what endangered animal do they kill for that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Reason #525,014 why its never smart to get married.


and reason #525,015....

they forget how to give head.  I swear as soon as I put that ring on her finger, it was like a spell had been cast and she never once put it in her mouth again.

I even asked her about it.

"Yup, it's true, Marriage kills blow jobs, sucker!"
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Beta Force - SNL
Youtube S7voPx_U5EM
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who are they going to cheat with? Other dudes ?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: DRTFA, but what endangered animal do they kill for that?


Powdered Kakapo beak
 
HempHead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Who are they going to cheat with? Other dudes ?


With enough estrogen, eventually other women.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Who are they going to cheat with? Other dudes ?


Because it's not cheating if you pay for it?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dirty Talk - SNL
Youtube 49UHAsIk2Ds
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whidbey: Sounds like a plot from a sitcom.


Sounds like a plot from Alex Jones' Infowars.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: I had a date once slip me a Viagra. It was a first date too.

"Hey Stek, How do you like your coffee?"

"Cream, sugar, thanks"

"here ya go" and she handed me a cup.

I drank it.

A few minutes passed.

"How are you feeling? She asked?

"Why?"

"I just put Viagra in your coffee"


On the downside, you got unconsensually drugged.  On the plus side, she likely very much wanted you to utilize the resultant effect on her.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: whidbey: Sounds like a plot from a sitcom.

Sounds like a plot from Alex Jones' Infowars.


Stop!  It can be BOTH!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China : where men have to literally share women because there isnt enough of em.

If you're cheating on your wife in china, you're a dumbfark.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: I had a date once slip me a Viagra. It was a first date too.

"Hey Stek, How do you like your coffee?"

"Cream, sugar, thanks"

"here ya go" and she handed me a cup.

I drank it.

A few minutes passed.

"How are you feeling? She asked?

"Why?"

"I just put Viagra in your coffee"


Continued?  1/?
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rjakobi: bughunter: whidbey: Sounds like a plot from a sitcom.

Sounds like a plot from Alex Jones' Infowars.

Stop!  It can be BOTH!


Needs moar gay frogs.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: China : where men have to literally share women because there isnt enough of em.

If you're cheating on your wife in china, you're a dumbfark.


Not really. Its very common to end businesd dinners on in China with a trip to a brothel. Also, theres a big business to sell N Korean and Vietnamese women to Chinese men.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That sounds extremely immoral and extremely illegal.
 
patcarew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor Mitch.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: DRTFA, but what endangered animal do they kill for that?


Im sure there is one. Its not good medicine unless you wipe out a species.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

frankb00th: The Irresponsible Captain: DRTFA, but what endangered animal do they kill for that?

Im sure there is one. Its not good medicine unless you wipe out a species.


or start a global pandemic
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

desertfool: frankb00th: The Irresponsible Captain: DRTFA, but what endangered animal do they kill for that?

Im sure there is one. Its not good medicine unless you wipe out a species.

or start a global pandemic


OK Trumper
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: steklo: I had a date once slip me a Viagra. It was a first date too.

"Hey Stek, How do you like your coffee?"

"Cream, sugar, thanks"

"here ya go" and she handed me a cup.

I drank it.

A few minutes passed.

"How are you feeling? She asked?

"Why?"

"I just put Viagra in your coffee"

On the downside, you got unconsensually drugged.  On the plus side, she likely very much wanted you to utilize the resultant effect on her.


There is no plus side.  It's an illegal drugging, with a drug that has significant side effects and drug interactions.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What is the opposite of Rhino horn?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: RogueWallEnthusiast: steklo: I had a date once slip me a Viagra. It was a first date too.

"Hey Stek, How do you like your coffee?"

"Cream, sugar, thanks"

"here ya go" and she handed me a cup.

I drank it.

A few minutes passed.

"How are you feeling? She asked?

"Why?"

"I just put Viagra in your coffee"

On the downside, you got unconsensually drugged.  On the plus side, she likely very much wanted you to utilize the resultant effect on her.

There is no plus side.  It's an illegal drugging, with a drug that has significant side effects and drug interactions.


Quite. And if he'd been taking nitroglycerine for a heart problem, it would have killed him.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What is the opposite of Rhino horn?


Einhorn?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: big pig peaches: What is the opposite of Rhino horn?

Einhorn?

[media.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would fu*k Sean young if she had two penises.
 
TheSubjunctive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: China : where men have to literally share women because there isnt enough of em.

If you're cheating on your wife in china, you're a dumbfark.


Would that gender imbalance mean she isn't a "once a month... but not this month" wife?  Because, if anything, it seems like the ratio would encourage it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That must be quite a drug if it stops cunnilingus.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ballsy
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reading stuff like this makes me glad I never got to close to anyone. There are days I feel otherwise but this just makes me happy I'm single with nobody to mess with me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: On the downside, you got unconsensually drugged.  On the plus side, she likely very much wanted you to utilize the resultant effect on her.


NM Volunteer: There is no plus side.  It's an illegal drugging, with a drug that has significant side effects and drug interactions.


emersonbiggins: Continued?  1/?


Ok the story goes like this...

She was my drummer's step-sister. She was the bartender at the bar my band played at weekly. She always had the hots for me. At that time.. I was married. She always let it be known that she liked me and didn't care I was married. I don't cheat so I wanted nothing to do with her...

now, fast forward 5 years...I moved to a new state, (and then moved back) got divorced and my drummer tells his step-sister...."Stek is single now"

that's all it took for her to call me and she asked me out on a date.

Because I was feeling lonely and it had been 5 years since I saw her I agreed to a date. we go to applebees

At dinner all the mail wait staff knows who she is and they stop and say hi to her.

She takes her foot and rubs my crotch with it.

"Hey stek, lets take this to the car and I can finish you off there,"

I declined.

at dinner she's telling all her problems. She's poor, she lives with her daughter's boyfriend's dad who is charging her sex for rent, she's got a ton of medical issues, her ex husband beats her and get this, at a 7-11 earlier in the week, 3 guys took her out behind the 7-11 and had a gang bang.

Anyway...we get back to my place and it's snowing. I don't like driving in the snow so I said she could stay the night and I would take the sofa...She said, she would rather share the bed with her. So ok, we went to bed. But nothing happened.

the following morning, is when she was making my coffee.

After announcing the Viagra, she takes off her top and and she's showing me her new nipple piercings. Sorry, I hate piercings. I get grossed out by them. She is now standing in nothing but a green thong...

"Stek, don't you want me?"

I had to come up with a good excuse cause I didn't want any part of her.

I told her I was still trying to get with my ex-wife and didn't want to start a relationship.

so I drove her home.

We're in her daughter's boyfriend's house in the driveway sitting in the car and she find a CD in my console. It's a home-made song I wrote and recorded called "Creampie"

"Stek? Seriously? I love creampies! I had a hysterotomy and I can't get preggers" I would love to take your creampie!, Play the song in your CD player!"

I played the song.

She giggled and laughed.

I turned redder then a beet.

anyway...I kissed her on the cheek and never saw her again.

the end.


PS it sucked having a hard dick and couldn't wait to get home to take care of it.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How's this any different than slipping someone a mickey???

d3jpbw1hf2u60h.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Quite. And if he'd been taking nitroglycerine for a heart problem, it would have killed him.


my story took place in 2003.

I had a heart attack in 2006 and they did give me nitro in case I ever needed it.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel bad for Fark, once upon a time we'd have all recognized this for the probably-false clickbait it is and given it an [unlikely] tag.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flucto: The Irresponsible Captain: DRTFA, but what endangered animal do they kill for that?

Powdered Kakapo beak


oh yea? Then why is it called this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: China : where men have to literally share women because there isnt enough of em.

If you're cheating on your wife in china, you're a dumbfark.


The wives aren't worried about their husbands cheating with a Chinese lady, and this might be Hong Kong. Hong Kong wives, no joke, are total pains. My friend Zhen Chao's wife was NOT from Hong Kong, she was from Guangzhou province and he was glad. Hong Kong wives love to shop...  non-farking-stop. Housework? LOL! LMAO GET A MAID HUSBAND! WORK? I LOOK PRETTY THAT'S MY JOB!

Yes, those women could easily be slipping something to their husbands. They have no desire to be competing at all, or have their allowances cut. On average, however, I don't think you'll see much of it since you'll need a fair amount of money for the mistress in addition to the wife.
 
