(Sun Sentinel)   Nibblin' on sponge cake, watching the cruise ships, slicing through coral covered in poop   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
26
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember, Republican's care about the will of the people. The people are the government. The GOP will do exactly what the people want.


xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now I'm considering making margaritas this weekend.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see some things in Key West accidentally going up in flames.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party of Small Government!

Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the checks cleared.
 
Froggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To echo basically everyone else, "I believe in small government!".  Local government does solmethning.  "But not like that."
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's poop coral!

Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why Sex Blimp cruises would be so much better.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Sen. Ed Hooper, a Clearwater Republican who sponsored the transportation bill, and Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Repubican who sponsored the stand-alone measure

Both places nowhere near Key West.

But Rep. Jim Mooney, an Islamorada Republican who represents the Keys, argued against the amendment before the bill passed the House in a 75-40 vote. Mooney said cruise ships cause water turbidity that is bad for fishing and the ecosystem.

Even the Republican representing the Keys is against it. I still have no clue why anyone in the Keys would vote Republican given their horrendous track record on the environment.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Guess the checks cleared.


Are you a wizard?

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that 11 companies owned by Mark Walsh, who owns the company running the Pier B cruise ship dock behind Margaritaville Key West Resort and Marina, have donated nearly $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee backing the governor's re-election effort.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Party of Small Government!

But not too small.


As long as it fits in a woman's panties.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans sure do respect the will of the voters, they hold it sacrosanct...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Reverend J: Guess the checks cleared.

Are you a wizard?

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that 11 companies owned by Mark Walsh, who owns the company running the Pier B cruise ship dock behind Margaritaville Key West Resort and Marina, have donated nearly $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee backing the governor's re-election effort.


I...I guess I am!
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Miami Hearld did a little more digging into this investigation.

Turns out the same guy that owns the cruise ship docks in Key West also happens to own hotels/resorts/restaurants in cities where the man who sponsored the bill lives (Bradenton).

Complete coincidence I'm sure.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/polit​ics-government/state-politics/article2​50934164.html
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: But Sen. Ed Hooper, a Clearwater Republican who sponsored the transportation bill, and Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Repubican who sponsored the stand-alone measure

Both places nowhere near Key West.


I've driven from Clearwater to Key West. Stopped for gas in Bradenton. It was a long day of driving.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "party of small government", ladies and gentlemen.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I had a wonderful trip to the boy scouts Sea base on Islamorada. We snorkeled, paddled through mangroves, saw all sorts of different life that you just don't see growing up in Central pa.  Any down time was spent playing volleyball.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron DeSantis is aiming to be the Huey Long of Florida.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruise ships (and the hoards of people on board) have basically ruined Key West. I used to go there periodically for a fun weekend but at this point doubt I'll ever go back. It's gotten as crowded as Disney World.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was that smartass in a thread a few days ago that said KeY wEsT hAs LoCkEd doWn when I was making fun of Florida?

About that ...
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would be really interesting to track the donations behind this bill. I wonder how many tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars were donated to key Republican lawmakers by the cruise lines?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LocAl cOnTroL!!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When Republicans try to keep people out of an area you don't like it. When. Republicans try to allow people into an area you don't like it.

Jeez, make up your damn minds.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: It would be really interesting to track the donations behind this bill. I wonder how many tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars were donated to key Republican lawmakers by the cruise lines?


And I should have read the thread first. Not surprised in the least bit by what I read.
 
