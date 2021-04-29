 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Alabama considering holding back all third graders who can't pass the University of Alabama entrance exam   (al.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, subby, no third-grader can run 40 yards in under 5 seconds.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Joke's on you, subby, no third-grader can run 40 yards in under 5 seconds.


I see what you did there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you teach people in Alabama how to read you'll just confuse them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A temporary delay in implementing a more stringent requirement because, for the last year or so, we've been isolated & impeded by COVID-19?

Seems reasonable. Next!
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No way they'd do this. Literacy leads to Democratic voters.
 
