(MSN)   Unauthorized trees, some planted 2 decades ago and the 261 complaints about them from one individual over a 2 day period, makes Hawaii slightly less para-dicey. The trees would say "Please leaf us alone". Larch. The Larch   (msn.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not my land, not my tree, not my problem.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got till it's gone
They sowed paradise and put up an eyesore blot
 
Mindlock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
City officials really need to give the person who filed the complaints an award with a nice public ceremony.

They can invite the homeowners to be the audience,

And then leave early so they can grant variances on the trees.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The crackdown on unauthorized trees comes as the city wants to create a canopy of trees covering 35% of Oahu by the year 2035, which the previously mentioned goal is a part of.

How is cutting down trees part of a plan to create a canopy of trees?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
yeah when one super squeaky a hole can make anything happen, we know shiats gone wrong.

A wheel that has a normal squeak should get greased.
one that squeaks like that would just get replaced.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

max_pooper: The crackdown on unauthorized trees comes as the city wants to create a canopy of trees covering 35% of Oahu by the year 2035, which the previously mentioned goal is a part of.

How is cutting down trees part of a plan to create a canopy of trees?


Well they need room to plant cheap trees with a ceremony and public knob bobbing for their munificence of course, otherwise it doesn't count.
 
docilej
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is unrest in the forest. Trouble with the trees......
 
ranev700
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The larch!
The fir!
The plucky little aspen!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
261 complaints from one individual in two days

Sounds like a case of "when assholes get bored"
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The city recently sent out notices to dozens of residents in the community, saying the trees on the sidewalks were unauthorized. The city said they must cut down the trees ― paying hundreds of dollars of their own money ― or they can seek a variance, which can also be costly and time consuming."

Yeah, that is complete bullschitt. Unless the City can prove the residents planted those trees then the City should be paying for their removal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd cut every farking tree down on my property and encourage all my neighbors and other residents to do similar. It would be the "fark your tree canopy, assholes" protest.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

max_pooper: The crackdown on unauthorized trees comes as the city wants to create a canopy of trees covering 35% of Oahu by the year 2035, which the previously mentioned goal is a part of.

How is cutting down trees part of a plan to create a canopy of trees?


The previous mentioned goal was mentioned in the second sentence of the article: They say it's ironic given that the city has set a goal of planting 100,000 new trees by the year 2025.

This is one of those "rules are rules" things.  As long as nobody complains, nobody does anything.  But if a complaint happens, then the city has to look into it.

And it appears the issue is trees planted in the little grass strip between the street and sidewalk.  I can see a potential safety hazard making it hard to see traffic when you back out and hard for traffic to see somebody backing out if there is a tree in that strip.  (Although the tree would have to be bigger than the ones in the example picture.)

I'll bet somebody got into an accident, looked it up, and found out all these trees were illegal.
 
