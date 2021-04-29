 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   "World famous wrestler" arrested in Florida. No word if he was going to start kicking down buildings, snap into a Slim Jim   (clickorlando.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Dagger, Door, apartment doors, Crime, shirtless 19-year-old man, Dylan Jones, call of a suspicious person, Melbourne Police Department  
•       •       •

Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"and moved toward the victim while "making stabbing motions," the report said. "

Did he say 'wrestler' or 'robot'?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish this man godspeed; well more god, much less speed. Think he's had enough speed.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImOscar: I wish this man godspeed; well more god, much less speed. Think he's had enough speed.


He certainly methed up here.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The comments are hilarious. A bunch of 'if only' mutants longing to have been able to kill this child. It's like those type of people constantly try to suck their own dicks just to prove they have one.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't follow wrestling, but I guess I have heard of him now.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Inhaling Randy Savage Cut
Youtube lMU0kq0RuOY
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Knives in each hand" serious shiat
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like the bid for Matt Gaetz seat has begun.
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I heard Ted Dibiase was worried about his million dollars, maybe it has something to do with that.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's so many ways to go here.

First of all, "Click Orlando" is a hard pass from me. Hard pass.

Second, "I am a world famous wrestler" no you're not.

Third, do wrestlers typically wield knives? I thought their whole thing was....you know....wrestling.

Finally, "Addison Pointe Apartment Homes off North Wickham Road" sounds like the last place I would ever be for any reason at all.
 
Rattlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Florida Man would be a good wrestler name.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rudemix: The comments are hilarious. A bunch of 'if only' mutants longing to have been able to kill this child. It's like those type of people constantly try to suck their own dicks just to prove they have one.


Child? He's 19 yrs old, he's an adult. He decided to do the drugs, he gets whatever happens to him. Gets tazed? He earned it. Ventilated by an armed homeowner? He earned it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If You Get Hit, It's Your Own Fault (The Simpsons)
Youtube 9ZSoJDUD_bU
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'I am a world famous wrestler:' Shirtless 19-year-old wielding knives breaks into apartment, police say

I'll just leave this right here
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
