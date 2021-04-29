 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Once again, Florida scohols the world on how to be stupid   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Florida, ORANGE COUNTY, News, Orange County school zone  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was ALCOHOL involved?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 At first I was all like "HAHA, SUBBY FARKED UP", but then I clicked the link and was like "Oh, I see what they did there".

Nicely played.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i never went to scohols, so i don't know
 
Byno
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Was ALCOHOL involved?


No but ALCHOOL probably was
 
payattention
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gjallarhorn, Skol Chant Fire Up Fans Pregame
Youtube GjKNtOzNQbQ


SKOL!
 
payattention
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Or, in this case... SCOHOL!
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Haha..what loosers. Learn how to spell
 
slantsix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not the first time.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-40124476

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another in Florida
https://owlconnected.com/archives/back​-scohol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SOTP already
 
EJ25T
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Scohol:

pr: sko-hol

DEFINITION: Alcohol distilled from scone squeezins.

//Did you see that school zone misspelling? That guy must have been wasted on scohol.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The rise of Stupidism in America part 404.
 
czei
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When my daughter was in elementary school in North Carolina I got an invitation to attend a special event for parents called Litercy Night.
 
blazemongr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great googley-moogley....
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DARE TO BE STUPID
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Came here to say "What, again?", and I see the disturbing frequency of this occurrence has been covered.

I can see this happening if the stencil is in three parts, two letters each, and the middle piece is placed upside down.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I sometimes wonder if the road crews do these school misspellings on purpose, want to see how long they go unnoticed. (at least get OT to fix it.) Wonder how many there may be around the country that are never reported.  Or where they're reported to the school who says they didn't do it and that's the end of it.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because this has *never* happened in any other state, right?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh, probably just a dumb error. They probably covered up the other letters to spray each one (to prevent overspray or some shiat) and forgot what letter they were supposed to do next. (shrug)

Floriduh in general does more stupid shiat deliberately before 9 am than these road painters do all day.

The signage and traffic signals of America definitely need some farking proofreading, though. Changing a sign because of a error is stupid expensive.
 
slackadocious [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did they say great googly moogly?

1997 - Commercial - Snickers (Who are the Chefs)
Youtube WPOZbG7ibEE
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Hey that's great.  But who are the Scohols?"

Snickers Chefs
Youtube Nmgice3ieZ4
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in MN there was an "Adopt a highway" sign near my house that said it was adopted by "Local residence"

I called them asked "How does a house clean up a highway?" and they fixed it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

slackadocious: [Fark user image 784x377]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All this time I thought that was a photoshopped urban legend.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ifky: Did they say great googly moogly?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WPOZbG7i​bEE]


m0.her.ieView Full Size
 
phamwaa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: The rise of Stupidism in America part 404.


Brain cell not found.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
lets make it clear...
Fark user imageView Full Size
it is not the first and will never be the last..!
 
enterprise213
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 850x242]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  

169th Cousin: Was ALCOHOL involved?


Principal. Caught Sayof Floridia Man
 
