 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Bones dating to the Ice Age found in Vegas, showing that even back then it was a bad idea to mess with the mob   (mynews13.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Mojave Desert, LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Police, Ice age, Las Vegas, Nevada, Matt Perkins, Fossils  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 5:15 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So that's where Sid died....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Dammit, Jim, I'm a doctor, not a Neanderthal!"
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They've found Thag Hoffa
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dis a nice mastodon you gots here.  Be a damned shame if anything was to happen to it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Vegas Horse Mafia was active even then.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Vegas area is a hot spot for these fossils.  UNLV has a good paleontology program because they have lots of ice age fossils around.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As long as they stay in Vegas.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
very interesting and only a couple hundred of years since the creation of earth. Were any dinosaur skeletons found nearby as well?
 
Pinner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cool that they get to keep them. Maybe get the UNLV team to clean them up, do their thing, then get them back so you can make a lamp.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.