Man who lives in giant house, wears gold jewelry, drinks from golden cups paid for by people giving money to God aims to cut down on corruption
aurorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What is religion if not old men sitting on golden thrones inside guilded palaces telling everyone else not to be materialistic?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, this is the first pope I've *liked* in my entire lifetime.

BUT, if he really was concerned about his flock, he'd have shown up personally at the US-Mexico border two or three years ago to make a statement against the inhumane treatment there.

Double points for showing up incognito, posing as an immigrant.

/amazeball points for posing as a child
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  The Catholic Church is a joke.  We get it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. At least he's trying.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next he'll stop giving blowjobs if you find the right parking spot on the right day.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody with red shoes and a clear car is a pimp.
 
buckybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet he does not mention all the small boys Catlick priests fark on a daily basis.   Seriously is that considered a job perk?  You want to restore faith in the church start excommunicating the pedos...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... you're thinking of the last guy, Subs. This guy, Pope Franky, got criticized for not taking up residence in the Papal Apartments, he reformed and eliminated corruption from the Vatican Bank and he's been instrumental in dragging the church kicking and screaming closer to the modern age.

/ you should check out his acts, they're positively crazy liberal when considering church politics
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aurorous: What is religion if not old men sitting on golden thrones inside guilded palaces telling everyone else not to be materialistic?


just say'n, if someone imagined religion signals were only "old men" and "golden thrones" and "guilded palaces" then they'd be ready to fall for any religion that just didn't bother with those very specific trappings/iconography but were none the less, supernatural explanations for existence and assigning a purpose to that existence.

You might still wind up bowing before a throne of some kind, if you didn't spot that the type of throne it was is arbitrary to the message coming from it. The trappings are whatever sells the message to the target audience best.
Religion is the original Madison Avenue, just selling itself to the masses in whatever way seems to work best.


What gold throne not right for you? No problem,we got granite throne if you prefer to bow before that. Oh sorry clearly you're not a granite throne kinda person, obviously what you're looking to bow before is this sweet porcelain throne. I can tell you're the kinda person that has some time bowing before a solid porcelain throne. What was i thinking trying to show you a gold throne?
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy is my favorite pope.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Um... you're thinking of the last guy, Subs. This guy, Pope Franky, got criticized for not taking up residence in the Papal Apartments, he reformed and eliminated corruption from the Vatican Bank and he's been instrumental in dragging the church kicking and screaming closer to the modern age.

/ you should check out his acts, they're positively crazy liberal when considering church politics


He has about 1500 years of baggage to work through so you should excuse the ingrained responses for a while yet.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

PvtStash: aurorous: What is religion if not old men sitting on golden thrones inside guilded palaces telling everyone else not to be materialistic?

just say'n, if someone imagined religion signals were only "old men" and "golden thrones" and "guilded palaces" then they'd be ready to fall for any religion that just didn't bother with those very specific trappings/iconography but were none the less, supernatural explanations for existence and assigning a purpose to that existence.

You might still wind up bowing before a throne of some kind, if you didn't spot that the type of throne it was is arbitrary to the message coming from it. The trappings are whatever sells the message to the target audience best.
Religion is the original Madison Avenue, just selling itself to the masses in whatever way seems to work best.


What gold throne not right for you? No problem,we got granite throne if you prefer to bow before that. Oh sorry clearly you're not a granite throne kinda person, obviously what you're looking to bow before is this sweet porcelain throne. I can tell you're the kinda person that has some time bowing before a solid porcelain throne. What was i thinking trying to show you a gold throne?


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anybody with red shoes and a clear car is a pimp.


Or a clown.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He can start by telling American Bishops to stay the hell out of our politics. Other preachers, etc. need to also. Otherwise they can all start paying taxes.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Um... you're thinking of the last guy, Subs. This guy, Pope Franky, got criticized for not taking up residence in the Papal Apartments, he reformed and eliminated corruption from the Vatican Bank and he's been instrumental in dragging the church kicking and screaming closer to the modern age.

/ you should check out his acts, they're positively crazy liberal when considering church politics


Wake me up when he sells all the loot the Vatican is sitting on, and gives the money to the poor.

\this goes for anyone who purports to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ
\\farking hypocrites, all of them
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anybody with red shoes and a clear car is a pimp.


Also:

Why Popes Dress Like That | Stuff That Must Have Happened
Youtube A46uYfs04Zk
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't get "God".
He supposedly invented the Universe, but he always needs money.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I will reserve comment until one of them has the stones to say "I am not of this world" and refuses to play politics.  This guy comes closer than any in recent history, but the US bishops and Cardinals refuse to follow his lead.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't get "God".
He supposedly invented the Universe, but he always needs money.


And a spaceship

speculativefaith.lorehaven.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't get "God".
He supposedly invented the Universe, but he always needs money.


Matthew 8:20 "Birds have nests, but The Son of Man has no place to lay his head".  Jesus is homeless, dude, gotta buy him a crib!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No worse than Mr. Graham, Billy's boy, going buying a whole lot of TV time to shill his Prayerline. Telling us that all the crap in the world will disappear if we call this phone number. Methinks that the collection plate is a little thin in this pandemic and not supporting his lifestyle.

/ Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
// Shamanism is alive and well in America
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have never been one who believes that ministers, priests, Imans, or "holy men" of whatever religion should live in poverty (their standard of living should be similar to their flock) but good lord people, the grift has gone on long enough.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Combustion: PvtStash: aurorous: What is religion if not old men sitting on golden thrones inside guilded palaces telling everyone else not to be materialistic?. What was i thinking trying to show you a gold throne?

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x566]


The toilet paper holder is NOT gold! FAKE!! He who sits here holds no sway with me.

/ Prolly a cardinal's WC
// Ya can't worship this idol, even on a bad morning
/// MY god is NOT your god... jus' sayin'
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought we already had our daily Fark "I hate Catholics" thread...... make it a double I guess.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I thought we already had our daily Fark "I hate Catholics" thread...... make it a double I guess.


You're not exactly making it hard to do.
 
