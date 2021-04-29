 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Nebraska woman accepts position of Most Dangerous Job in America, the one no one survives   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Omaha, Nebraska, Oldest people, longtime friend, oldest living person, 114-year-old Nebraska woman, Omaha World-Herald, Downtown Omaha, Food  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait until we develop light speed travel so there's some competition.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm 60 now. My housemate told me the other day I might live another 20 years. I'm taking him to court for that!

And if anyone sees me alive in triple-digits, my only request is that you kill me painlessly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thelma Sutcliffe says what she wants most is to eat with her friend after a year of pandemic restrictions.

Settle down, fatty.
 
GORDON
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does she make her own biscuits?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Sutcliffe looked at the swab and said, "You're not going to be sticking that thing up my nose. You can tell Lou to stick it up hers."

Good god, I hope she lives to be 200.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Waffle House night manger?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She looks like she could give the Devil a good rendition of The Sirey Petes.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She jumping in the big Woo?
 
EJ25T
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn, would've been a little better if I'd spelled manager correctly.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's meet up in 100 years to see who among us has survived Fark.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heh. I'd love to sit and talk with her. She obviously ran out of farks to give a long time ago.

/ same with my grandpa who is 90
// I get to see him in a few weeks, yay vaccines!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Damn, would've been a little better if I'd spelled manager correctly.


naaa, leave it the way it is...!
 
phamwaa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Waffle House night manger?


Or Waffle House night ranger...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good one subby!

Yeah, only thing certain is death and taxes.
Nobody gets out alive.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
keyboard player of the grateful dead?
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: "Sutcliffe looked at the swab and said, "You're not going to be sticking that thing up my nose. You can tell Lou to stick it up hers."

Good god, I hope she lives to be 200.


That's my kinda woman.

If she survives another 57 years, I'll do her when I turn 100.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Refilling the fried chicken bin on the Golden Corral buffet?  The last 3 men hired for the job were trampled.
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm 60 now. My housemate told me the other day I might live another 20 years. I'm taking him to court for that!

And if anyone sees me alive in triple-digits, my only request is that you kill me painlessly.


After seeing a couple of people completely fall apart in their 80s, I've determined that when I start to get old and senile, I'm going full Bulworth. No way I'm dying in a nursing home or hospice. I'm going out with cocaine and ghetto hos!
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: 57 years


Jeebus.  44 years.

I am not mathing well today.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was promised a Soylent Green factory by now.  I want to double park my Scion in the street, walk in and make something of myself.  Going out listening to Roger Waters and watching a Dawn Wells montage of sexiness.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Good one subby!

Yeah, only thing certain is death and taxes.
Nobody gets out alive.


Screw that.  I'm gonna live forever or die trying.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TrollingForColumbine: keyboard player of the grateful dead?


Close.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toraque: Private_Citizen: Good one subby!

Yeah, only thing certain is death and taxes.
Nobody gets out alive.

Screw that.  I'm gonna live forever or die trying.


Oooo- can I place a bet on which one???
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Watching your kids (and possibly grandkids) die of old age would be surreal as much as sad.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: bughunter: 57 years

Jeebus.  44 years.

I am not mathing well today.


Everyone in this thread is mathing furiously.

And praying that Orto-Korrekt doesn't trip us up.

Agin...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phamwaa: EJ25T: Waffle House night manger?

Or Waffle House night ranger...


I'm a Waffle House night ranger.
I live a life of danger.
On the path to find a clean table.
 
