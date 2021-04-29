 Skip to content
(BBC-US) You're not suffering from exhaustion, cynicism, and a lack of efficacy. You're just overextended, ineffective, and disengaged (bbc.com)
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, the beat way to solve a problem is to tell people they don't have one in the first place
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, Maslach and Leiter's newer research identifies three profiles in between: overextended, ineffective and disengaged. Evidence suggests more than half of employees fall into one of these profiles, with a strong negative score in exhaustion, efficacy or cynicism. They're not yet burnt out - but they're on the way.

So get back to work until you are!

It's not actually about measuring how many workers are or are almost burnt out, says Maslach. It's about identifying workplaces with unmanageable workloads, and using that information to give employees more control, better tools and the discretion to figure out how to do their jobs better - without burning out.

"There's that old saying, 'if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,'" says Maslach. "The thrust of our argument is, why don't you change the heat? How about redesigning the kitchen?"

That's not how Capitalism works. It would be nice, but don't count on it- not without mass groundswell by workers.
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
or, i'm 50 and dreading the idea of doing this for 17 more years.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

forteblast: Clearly, the beat way to solve a problem is to tell people they don't have one in the first place


as my zen master would teach us...

"without the struggle, there is no struggle"
 
gorauma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A nice elaborate article of "Well, ackshually..."
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am just waiting to flip out some day and that will be that.  Doing the work of three, with a new supervisor who thinks that if it is not on her (worthless) flow chart, then it does not happen.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby misspelled "drunk".
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

forteblast: Clearly, the beat way to solve a problem is to tell people they don't have one in the first place


This, a thousand times over.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmmm...no, I'm definitely exhausted, cynical, and less efficient.
 
