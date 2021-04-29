 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Poker night turns into super-spreader night. We can assume liquor was involved, too   (king5.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 10:59 AM



22 Comments
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's more shocking. There's nearly a hundred people in Ferry County!
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And remember, kids: This Loren Culp covidiot wanted to be governor of Washington state.

And he wonders why he got his arse handed to him at the polls. Er, no, wait. He still hasn't conceded because he thinks the "real vote count" hasn't finished yet.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was upfront. Poker in the rear
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One thing is for sure... Covid never bluffs.
 
turboke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Poker, spreader and liquor? I hardly even know 'er!
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hate to wish death on anyone but I wish they would die.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess they went all in on Covid denial and ante-mask nonsense. The party turned out to be a flop, Cry me a river.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to wiki, they sound like a former white supremacy/nativist fraternity that's dropped the white supremacy language but still has almost no Black members.  Oh and you cannot be a communist and join, but they take credit for helping establish the social security movement, so, your run-of-the-mill deeply conflicted American conservative org.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: What's more shocking. There's nearly a hundred people in Ferry County!


Well, some of them might have been visiting not actual residents.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I miss our neighborhood poker game, but since I'm basically the youngest player (I'm 55) and a couple of the guys have health issues including one on oxygen 24x7 it's going to have to wait a bit longer
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have no doubt they advertised it as a "protest", cause diseases give a shiat what you think. Had the same thing happen here in Hillbilly Hollow. Of course the day of, all social media was scrubbed of any indication it was anything other than a friendly get together in the name of freedom.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Republic Wash. Why am I not surprised.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My home game poker friends and I have been playing exclusively online for over a year.

A poker game with cards, chips, snacks, and booze is a f*ckin' disaster for spreading COVID.

F*ckin' idiots.
 
Dustin_00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's like a mini-Sturgis!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's definitely not GTO variance.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cant read TFA here.  Whazzit about?  Plague rat caught the plague I hope.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Cant read TFA here.  Whazzit about?  Plague rat caught the plague I hope.


Rats, plural.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should be called the Pigeons club
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More panic....a spike in "positive" cases means squat!  Hell, a lot of the so called positive
tests, are innacurate.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuffy: Republic Wash. Why am I not surprised.


Yep. Skinhead central. The proud boy BS runs deep in them hills. they support anything that rings the 'I got mine' bell, including Trumpsterist Culp, who ran for Governor as a republican, but actually was a 'fark yer Feelings' candidate.

/ Wetsider, to be honest
// ya can't get a drink over there without some ID10T tellin' ya about everybody else ruining his life.
///
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Face it: is there anything else to do in eastern Washington other than spread diseases?
 
