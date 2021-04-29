 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Please do not pet the fish. It is not a fish. It's a ticking time bomb. Bork, bork, bork   (euronews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Whale, dead body of a beached whale, local municipality, Beached whale, Death, humpback whale carcass, protective equipment, Humpback whale  
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Whales aren't fish.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, still now the sole member of the highly-coveted "dead body of a beached whale" tag.

#AimHigh
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Whales aren't fish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon stands in the corner whistling innocently.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious if shooting it with a bow would trigger the explosion.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If somebody doesn't cause it to explode and catch it on video I am going to be very disappointed.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: I'm curious if shooting it with a bow would trigger the explosion.


I'd go with possibly, but you wouldn't wanna be close enough for that to happen.

A rifle would be better.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Whales aren't fish.


They're mammals like you and me.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Oregon stands in the corner whistling innocently.


With an umbrella at the ready
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody shoulda told this guy.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size


/I think I can smell that from here
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Somebody shoulda told this guy.

[media2.giphy.com image 355x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I think I can smell that from here


what kind of sick joker puts an M80 in a sleeping whale?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MissedThePoint: Harry Wagstaff: Whales aren't fish.

They're mammals like you and me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I'm curious if shooting it with a bow would trigger the explosion.


Rambo or Duke boys could make that happen.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: nyan9mm: I'm curious if shooting it with a bow would trigger the explosion.

Rambo or Duke boys could make that happen.


Them. Them Duke Boys.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MissedThePoint: Harry Wagstaff: Whales aren't fish.

They're mammals like you and me.


So, you're saying we're both fat?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Whales aren't fish.


Behold a fabulous Farker. He takes not reading TFA to the level of not reading the second sentence of the headline. You can learn a lot from him. Let a full stop cause you to do a full stop.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I'm curious if shooting it with a bow would trigger the explosion.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Exploding Whale 1970
Youtube yPuaSY0cMK8
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Couldn't they just set up a shooting range 50 yards away and just let folks come take shots at it?
 
Fubegra
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

suid: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yPuaSY0c​MK8?start=120]



Was gonna say, "Paging Alfred Nobel..."

/"Here come pieces of... ew!"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bikini Beach Party - SNL
Youtube xSlQ-_bnU94
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But will the blast blast blubber beyond all believable bounds?

/stolen from exploding whale announcer guy
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Harry Wagstaff: Whales aren't fish.

Behold a fabulous Farker. He takes not reading TFA to the level of not reading the second sentence of the headline. You can learn a lot from him. Let a full stop cause you to do a full stop.


This mis a well-known and documented issue.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

