(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Zipper Day, so let's all celebrate by unzipping something   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Zipper, Sewing machine, Whitcomb Judson, National Zipper Day, Elias Howe, B.F. Goodrich, Universal Fastener Company, Talon Zipper  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 11:08 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As my dad would say: zipper? I don't even know 'er!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/YKK
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The real fun is in the unzipping.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<mage> what should I give sister for unzipping?
<Kevyn> Um. Ten bucks?
<mage> no I mean like, WinZip?

http://bash.org/?23601
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No thank you, I still have the restraining order from last time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
superradnow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cdn.fileviewerplus.comView Full Size

Can do.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wish people would learn the meaning of zippering when it comes to traffic - instead of creating an additional traffic jam because you think it's the law to merge 2 miles ahead of a "this lane closed" sign.
 
gorauma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sigh... *unzips*
 
msrbly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We got the captain
We got the skipper
We got the team that works like a zipper
Smooooooth!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The last thing he said to me, "Doc," he said, "some time when the crew is up against it, and the breaks are beating the boys, tell them to get out there and give it all they got and win just one for the Zipper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: The last thing he said to me, "Doc," he said, "some time when the crew is up against it, and the breaks are beating the boys, tell them to get out there and give it all they got and win just one for the Zipper.


[Fark user image 480x360]


Pretty fly for a white guy
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
usjackets.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby is making a big assumption that any of us are wearing pants.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A man is alone on a dessert island for months.  A gorgeous woman in a sexy diving suit swims ashore.

She says, "I bet I have something you want", she unzips her diving suit a little and pulls our a Cuban cigar."

The guy takes it is beaming with joy.

She says, "I have something else you want", she unzips her diving suit a little and pulls our a 25 year old bottle of a fine single-malt Scotch."

Tears of joy roll down the man's face.

She says, "Finally, there is something a real man wants more than anything else...."

He says "I'll stop you right there, there's no f$cking way you got a set of gold clubs down there."
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Subby is making a big assumption that any of us are wearing pants.


I have sweatpants on.  Pants with zippers?  In this economy?  What am I, the King of France?
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
static3.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ruthlessreviews.comView Full Size

/kvlt
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nope. Not falling for that old Sunday School trick. At least my preacher didn't believe in laying on of hands.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/YKK


The Rush classic?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

