(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1429, Joan of Arc relieved Orleans, in a stunning victory which no doubt brought comfort to her later in life, as the flames rose to her Roman nose and her Walkman started to melt   (history.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In May 1430, while leading another military expedition against the English occupiers of France, Bourguignon soldiers captured Joan and sold her to the English, who tried her for heresy.

What was their beef?
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thevinyldistrict.comView Full Size


I bet her wrists were tired
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What was Noah's wife doing in medival France?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did bill and ted give her a solar powered charger for AA batteries or something?
 
Juc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
being set on fire has got to be one of the shiattier ways to go.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 754x500]


I prefer the English version as depicted in the meme image.

Nothing would thrill me more than a woman who can kick my ass.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Juc: being set on fire has got to be one of the shiattier ways to go.


No good deed goes unpunished.  See: Joan of Ark.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did she show her boobies and get some 10 cent beads while she was there?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And then there's Maude.

content.internetvideoarchive.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Juc: being set on fire has got to be one of the shiattier ways to go.


it wouldn't be fun but lack of oxygen kills you pretty quickly. the rape and torture before she was excited would have been worse I am guessing.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Juc: being set on fire has got to be one of the shiattier ways to go.

it wouldn't be fun but lack of oxygen kills you pretty quickly. the rape and torture before she was excited would have been worse I am guessing.


executed not excited. autocorrect is my nemesis.
 
Juc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Juc: being set on fire has got to be one of the shiattier ways to go.

No good deed goes unpunished.  See: Joan of Ark.


I dunno, was helping one side of the war a good thing?
the 100 years' war was a dumpster fire.
Really crappy way to die though, even for the really awful time she lived in.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) was a silent movie based on actual court records of her trial. The camera work is quite remarkable, and the acting seems good to me.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Juc: being set on fire has got to be one of the shiattier ways to go.


Would you rather be set on fire or freeze to death? That was an actual question asked to the class in jr. high.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Into every generation a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness; to stop the spread of their evil and the swell of their number. She is the Slayer.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

