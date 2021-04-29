 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun, in what was to be a short marriage that ended with a bang   (history.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Padre de familia hitler
Youtube 1v_-Z1pqfdQ
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Trumpers...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Alba Varden, isnt that Hitlers girlfriend...?"
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A burning love affair.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boomtown Rats - (I Never Loved) Eva Braun (1978)
Youtube LuGgEcE3sIQ
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the cut of subbie's jib.

+1
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norm Macdonald on Hitler
Youtube wAMgT8LuZaw
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?


They were all hopped up on goofballs. And my goofballs I mean amphetamines.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?


Maybe she thought that if she married him he would finally get in bed with her.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No love for Blondi?
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, fark 'em.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?


What else was she going to do at that point?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buzzfeed says Adolf is U.S.A.'s top baby name for 2021
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

They were all hopped up on goofballs. And my goofballs I mean amphetamines.


Goofballs are an actual thing.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the Hitlery Channel news email each day. I chuckled a bit this morning when i saw the title of the article about this.

Fark user image
I wonder if they would have gotten a celeb couples name if they were around today? Edolph?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

What else was she going to do at that point?


Kill hitler?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or a "suicide pact".  The point is, there's someone for everyone, so don't give up all you lonely-hearts!
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

What else was she going to do at that point?


The alternative was to die as a spinster.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Darn it, the headline was fixed and comments referring to its use of the English translation of her surname instead of her actual German surname were deleted in the time it took me to find this:
2CARONOME
Youtube kT4O-B6rUOI
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Drearyx: BadReligion: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

They were all hopped up on goofballs. And my goofballs I mean amphetamines.

Goofballs are an actual thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I love posting this pic whenever I see an incel in a twitter thread:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was shocked to find out Adolf had Jewish ancestry! Can you imagine working in the highest levels of the German Reich and keeping that kind of secret, meanwhile the fuhrer is literally breathing down your throat? Must have been terrifying!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: JesseL: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

What else was she going to do at that point?

Kill hitler?


This. Kill him and get the brownie points for that. I doubt they would have executed her in any case. Maybe not even a long prison sentence. Kill him and run for it with the guards. Try and make it away from the Russians coming.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hugram: Hey Trumpers...
[Fark user image 850x492]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Smoking GNU: JesseL: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

What else was she going to do at that point?

Kill hitler?

This. Kill him and get the brownie points for that. I doubt they would have executed her in any case. Maybe not even a long prison sentence. Kill him and run for it with the guards. Try and make it away from the Russians coming.


I think you mean "Braunie" points...

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Based upon recollections from some of the Nuremberg testimony, she wasn't the sharpest spoon in the drawer.  Pretty and unremarkable but with "nice legs" (basically the ideal second wife for most GOP senators).  Hitler's true love had committed suicide years earlier, and no one could really figure out what Braun was to him.  He kept her at a distance until the final days when she could join him in the bunker.

When her brother in law was ordered executed, she only gave her sister a blank stare when she asked Eva to intercede for her.  Eva could not conceive of disobeying the whim of her Fuhrer for something like family.  Truly, a woman who would have been worthy to be a Trump wife.
 
freakay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice one, subby.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lincoln65: I was shocked to find out Adolf had Jewish ancestry! Can you imagine working in the highest levels of the German Reich and keeping that kind of secret, meanwhile the fuhrer is literally breathing down your throat? Must have been terrifying!


I think they decided that less than 1/8 Jewish blood was not a Jew anymore.


guestguy:
I think you mean "Braunie" points...

:)
 
JesseL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: JesseL: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

What else was she going to do at that point?

Kill hitler?


That would have been great. Even better if she did it 15 years earlier. 

But instead she made two suicide attempts just to get more of his attention.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
say what you will about hitler, but at least he killed hitler.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I often wonder, if given the chance, Hitler would travel forward in time to kill Kid Rock.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 
More Than Eva Braun
Youtube NfX5yHjKAU4
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

guestguy: FarkingChas: Smoking GNU: JesseL: FarkingChas: So Eva looks over at this man who has killed millions. Has destroyed her whole country. Will cause her death in a short while. And still has love in her eyes? Wants a final act of love?
Maybe she was drugged?

What else was she going to do at that point?

Kill hitler?

This. Kill him and get the brownie points for that. I doubt they would have executed her in any case. Maybe not even a long prison sentence. Kill him and run for it with the guards. Try and make it away from the Russians coming.

I think you mean "Braunie" points...

[i.chzbgr.com image 317x223] [View Full Size image _x_]


I see someone else saw the original headline :p
 
Rob4127
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LDS Posthumous Baptism can fix that whole "'til death do us part" thing. "...Adolf Hitler was "baptized" and "endowed" on December 10, 1993, and "sealed" to his parents on March 12, 1994. [businessinsider.com]
 
