 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   China launches important module for space station, reports say, although they strangely omit saying if it was Tomb of Horrors, The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth, or one of those Ravenloft ones   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, International Space Station, unmanned module, Wenchang Space Launch Centre, permanent space station, Space exploration, China's largest carrier rocket, main components, Tianhe launch  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 12:28 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isle of Dread
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth is one of my all-time faves.

Should lauch Vault of the Drow next.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth is one of my all-time faves.


Clicky:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't touch the Sphere of Annihilation!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 522x669]


Noice. Gygax himbself.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Took me a second subby, but I larfed.  Well done. :)
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Possibly the creepiest module I've ever played...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dark Sun seems like the most appropriate setting if we don't work on climate change soon
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I welcome any and all space competition, because sometimes nationalistic chest-thumping is the only way to get Congress to provide extra funding to NASA.

Though presumably the Chinese station won't have blackjack and hookers until they launch a module made in Macau.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.