(Al Jazeera)   With Covid-19 rampaging through India and the funeral pyres lighting up the skies, aircraft are swamped as Indian nationals panic and fly . . . back to India?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems to be the other way around, Subby. "Destination Dubai" are literally the first two words of the headline.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: It seems to be the other way around, Subby. "Destination Dubai" are literally the first two words of the headline.


shhh.  Admins might notice.  Let it go green so everyone can see.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just dig mass graves ffs
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbee no so reed so gud
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Just dig mass graves ffs


Umm, Hindus are cremated.  Why exactly would they dig graves when the cremations are easier to arrange and conduct?
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not going to be happy until we get a really ugly strain.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: lolmao500: Just dig mass graves ffs

Umm, Hindus are cremated.  Why exactly would they dig graves when the cremations are easier to arrange and conduct?


Pollution. A shiat ton of trees are wasted. 80-90 million trees per year just for burning bodies.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: lolmao500: Just dig mass graves ffs

Umm, Hindus are cremated.  Why exactly would they dig graves when the cremations are easier to arrange and conduct?


Because we've seen Return of the Living Dead, you fool!

casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: BigNumber12: It seems to be the other way around, Subby. "Destination Dubai" are literally the first two words of the headline.

shhh.  Admins might notice.  Let it go green so everyone can see.


Accuracy and FARK are like water and oil. Mix them up and you can never separate them.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dubai... because rich people don't get Covid?  I can actually imagine this kind of thinking being spread around India right now.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mumbai, Dubai, whatever it takes.

dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and fly . . . back to India?

no.

And I would turn those planes right the fu*k around.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe subby means they're flying private jets back to India to pick up their stranded families.

/ Anyways, it got me to click
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
!ɒibиI oɈ ƨƨɒ ɿuoγ ɈɘƏ
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Just dig mass graves ffs


OMG so farking funny! millions dying!
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sometimes we'd find whole villages where the contagion was just too deeply rooted and we had to take it all out. You could see the flames rising up into the night like brilliant flowers embracing the spring. Bright buds opening and spreading wider."

/ with apologies to jms
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a related note, I've heard that renting a small plane and splitting the costs with a bunch of friends is nowhere near as expensive as I thought it would be.

A guy I know with a new pilot's license offered to fly a bunch of us on a holiday trip (before covid) and split the plane rental fee. So, no cost for a pilot, and it was going to work out to be about the same price as each person paying for a regular airline....except that we'd have our own party plane for the trip, along with various perks that supposedly come with using the private plane.

/ We didn't end up doing it
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know two people working in phd programs that because of visa status (switching from worker to student) are being forced to return to India instead of being able to change status while remaining in the US. The "emergency" passport change would take NINE MONTHS. The whole system is stupid bullshiat.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: lolmao500: Just dig mass graves ffs

Umm, Hindus are cremated.  Why exactly would they dig graves when the cremations are easier to arrange and conduct?


Who smarted this?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChibiDebuHage: On a related note, I've heard that renting a small plane and splitting the costs with a bunch of friends is nowhere near as expensive as I thought it would be.

A guy I know with a new pilot's license offered to fly a bunch of us on a holiday trip (before covid) and split the plane rental fee. So, no cost for a pilot, and it was going to work out to be about the same price as each person paying for a regular airline....except that we'd have our own party plane for the trip, along with various perks that supposedly come with using the private plane.

/ We didn't end up doing it


The only downside, it's kind of a big one, you are way more likely to die in a plane crash and describing it as "party plane" probably increased the odds.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, India....
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My friend's Dad is over there. One of the lucky ones in that he has a hospital bed and oxygen (as far as I know.)

I hope this gets better really soon.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
jfc
 
peterquince
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder that even with this horrific tragedy (no snark there), India still has about 12% of the cases that the US does, per capita, thanks to even worse leadership here.
 
12349876
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Dubai... because rich people don't get Covid?  I can actually imagine this kind of thinking being spread around India right now.


I'm guessing because most other countries have already bnned travel.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: ChibiDebuHage: On a related note, I've heard that renting a small plane and splitting the costs with a bunch of friends is nowhere near as expensive as I thought it would be.

A guy I know with a new pilot's license offered to fly a bunch of us on a holiday trip (before covid) and split the plane rental fee. So, no cost for a pilot, and it was going to work out to be about the same price as each person paying for a regular airline....except that we'd have our own party plane for the trip, along with various perks that supposedly come with using the private plane.

/ We didn't end up doing it

The only downside, it's kind of a big one, you are way more likely to die in a plane crash and describing it as "party plane" probably increased the odds.


Yes, increased odds of a plane crash but on the other hand you won't get a sweaty stranger taking off his shoes and socks next to you, or a tantruming baby. So it evens things out?

/ Dammit, it probably doesn't help that I married my cousin and have chart-topping singles out too.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Sometimes we'd find whole villages where the contagion was just too deeply rooted and we had to take it all out. You could see the flames rising up into the night like brilliant flowers embracing the spring. Bright buds opening and spreading wider."

/ with apologies to jms


.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

peterquince: Friendly reminder that even with this horrific tragedy (no snark there), India still has about 12% of the cases that the US does, per capita, thanks to even worse leadership here.


India's official numbers are being under-counted by at least an order of magnitude.  They don't have enough tests to get an accurate count. Remember when Trump complained the US had so many cases because it was doing so much testing?  This is the opposite of that. They have so few cases because they're can't do enough testing.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

peterquince: Friendly reminder that even with this horrific tragedy (no snark there), India still has about 12% of the cases that the US does, per capita, thanks to even worse leadership here.


I wonder what percentage of the population are they testing vs USA. I bet it's not very high since how badly it has gotten.
 
