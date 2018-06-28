 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered dozens of rare pre-dynastic tombs, which places them in the transitional period before 1981 when the other soap operas were Guiding Light or General Hospital   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Egypt, Ancient Egypt, dynastic tombs, Egyptian archaeologists, Egyptians, Hyksos period, Hyksos, Nile Delta  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they'll find the fabled Falcon's Crest
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "pre-pandemic" and now I think it's time for me to stop posting and get some rest.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want to get cursed!? Because, that's how you get cursed!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
J.R. demands a recount.
Then gets shot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Perhaps they'll find the fabled Falcon's Crest


NO! BAD! There is no lost city of gold. There is no Moon Nazi gold. There are, however, ancient irreplaceable cultural heritage sites that could be damaged by asshats looking for GOOOOOOOLD. There is no god, there was never any gold. Now, quit damaging the ancient stuff!
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, most Egyptologists like to divide it into pre-Steve Martin and post-Steve Martin eras.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no Joan Collins joke then?

She was in Land of the Pharoahs *before* Dynasty, for Thoth's sake.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Mega Steve: Perhaps they'll find the fabled Falcon's Crest

NO! BAD! There is no lost city of gold. There is no Moon Nazi gold. There are, however, ancient irreplaceable cultural heritage sites that could be damaged by asshats looking for GOOOOOOOLD. There is no god, there was never any gold. Now, quit damaging the ancient stuff!


unfortunately people buy antiquities gold or not. we should do our best to stop that

https://www.npr.org/2018/06/28/623537​4​40/hobby-lobbys-illegal-antiquities-sh​ed-light-on-a-lost-looted-ancient-city​-in-ira
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Mega Steve: Perhaps they'll find the fabled Falcon's Crest

NO! BAD! There is no lost city of gold. There is no Moon Nazi gold. There are, however, ancient irreplaceable cultural heritage sites that could be damaged by asshats looking for GOOOOOOOLD. There is no god, there was never any gold. Now, quit damaging the ancient stuff!


Way to cast some dark shadows on our fun
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On a less Fark-ish note... was the site found via LIDAR?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yea... No.
I don't click on any Al Jazeera links.
Nothing more than a front for the Qatari government.  If you wish to support their human rights violations, Click away.

Wonder how things are going for the migrant workers gearing up for 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has anyone informed the British Museum that Egypt is still holding onto some of their stuff?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Paging raerae1980 to the history courtesy phone.

/know this is the type of thing you'd like to see if you haven't yet
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have they figured out who crafted those granite jars yet?  It sure as heck wasn't the Dynastic Egyptians.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Yea... No.
I don't click on any Al Jazeera links.
Nothing more than a front for the Qatari government.  If you wish to support their human rights violations, Click away.

Wonder how things are going for the migrant workers gearing up for 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup


Damn you are a buzz kill
 
tekmo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has Zahi Hawas jumped in front of the cameras and stolen all the credit yet?

But seriously, give the scientists some goddam credit. "Egyptian archaeologists" do have names.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Naqada?

Checks TFA

Buto? Do they mean Maadi?
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only aliens could have dug holes in the ground and put corpses in them!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Paging raerae1980 to the history courtesy phone.

/know this is the type of thing you'd like to see if you haven't yet


Thanks so much!!   Have NOT seen this yet so, I appreciate it.  :-)
 
