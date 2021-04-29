 Skip to content
 
(WMC 5 Memphis)   It's hard to not watch this video of a reporter's live shot going sideways in Memphis. It's like a car crash or something   (wmcactionnews5.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*googles 'reporter background funny'*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Meh, we're reporting at a hospital, I'm sure someone else will go help the person who just got t-boned"
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well she sure seems like someone you want in your corner.  :-\
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's really going to bake your noodle later on is, would they still have crashed if the reporter hadn't been standing there?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Breaking news, indeed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: What's really going to bake your noodle later on is, would they still have crashed if the reporter hadn't been standing there?


because of her size and that red outfit, you mean?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: What's really going to bake your noodle later on is, would they still have crashed if the reporter hadn't been standing there?


I'm getting old enough where young coworkers have heard of that movie, but not seen it...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: nytmare: What's really going to bake your noodle later on is, would they still have crashed if the reporter hadn't been standing there?

I'm getting old enough where young coworkers have heard of that movie, but not seen it...


Whoa
 
